Aby Marano celebrates after scoring a point against Indonesia in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix held here in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
After ASEAN Grand Prix bid, Marano upbeat on Philippines' SEAG volleyball campaign
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 11:31am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — National team skipper Aby Marano is hopeful of the Philippine women's volleyball team's chances in the 30th Southeast Asian Games come November.

For Marano, the squad's performance in the recently concluded ASEAN Grand Prix held in Thailand and Laguna, is a positive sign. 

"Sa tingin ko may palalagyan tayo. Kumbaga, may mararating tayo sa ganitong klaseng performance ng team," Marano said.

Marano and the Filipina spikers clinched two bronze medals in the first and second legs of the tournament — touting identical 1-2 records.

"Hindi pa yan kumpleto ha, may mga kulang kulang pa due to injuries," she said.

"As you can see kailan lang kami nabuo pero ganito nang klase yung ginagawa namin. So definitely, meron tayong makakamit pagdating ng SEA Games," she added.

The Philippines failed to clinch a podium finish in the last edition of the biennial event held in Kuala Lumpur.

This time, however, the Philippine spikers will have home court advantage on their side.

The Philippine women's volleyball team will hope to win a medal in front of a home crowd later this year.

