PH volleybelles settle for bronze in ASEAN Grand Prix

SANTA ROSA, Laguna -- The Philippine women's volleyball team fell to Indonesia in four sets, 21-25, 17-25, 25-21, 21-25 in the silver medal match of the ASEAN Grand Prix second leg held here on Sunday.

Despite the return of key players Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Maddie Madayag, the Filipina Spikers couldn't improve on their bronze medal finish in the first leg of the same tournament.

A sluggish start had the Filipinas struggling early, with the Indonesians zooming to a 4-0 start.

The Philippines staged a comeback effort throughout the opening salvo to cut the lead to two, 19-21.

But Indonesia was able to stymie their efforts and take the opening set.

The PH offense continued to struggle in the second set, giving their opponents a lopsided 25-17 victory.

With their backs against the wall, the Filipinas fought harder in the third set.

Leaning on the offense of Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ces Molina, the Philippines was able to force the fourth set.

Maddie Madayag also came off the bench with crucial points to avoid the sweep.

But another slow start in the fourth set doomed the Pinays.

They finish the second leg of the tournament with a 1-2 record and the bronze medal.