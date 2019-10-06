PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Balti Baltazar of the DLSU Green Archers goes up for a dunk against the NU Bulldogs in their second round encounter in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Baltazar stars as Archers tame Bulldogs
(Philstar.com) - October 6, 2019 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Baltazar carried La Salle to its first win streak of UAAP Season 82 with an 85-61 victory over National University Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a dominating performance for the fourth-year center, churning out a monstrous statline of 25 points and 25 rebounds, alongside two assists and two blocks to tow the Green Archers to the promised land.

Baltazar actually already had a double-double back in the first half as La Salle started hot off the gates with a 26-9 barrage, showing much desire to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

"We just wanted a different approach in the second round. It's just our mindset has to change heading to the second round," said coach Gian Nazario.

Yet it wasn't all Baltazar for the Taft side as they tied UST at third place with their identical 4-4 slates.

Andrei Caracut found his mark from downtown with his 3-of-4 shooting to finish with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Jamie Malonzo gathered 12 points and five rebounds in the conquest.

La Salle led by 24, 63-39, with 1:25 remaining in the third frame, but NU brought the lead down to 13, 65-52, courtesy of a layup from John Lloyd Clemente at the 7:18 mark of the fourth quarter.

That, however, only led to a tougher Green Archers stand in the endgame as they staged a 16-2 blast that brought the lead back up to 27, 81-54, with 2:26 to play.

Dave Ildefonso topscored for NU (1-7) with 11 points, two rebounds, and one steal.


The scores:

DLSU 85 – Baltazar 25, Caracut 16, Malonzo 12, Lojera 9, Serrano 8, Melecio 6, Bates 4, Manuel 4, Hill 1, Bartlett 0, Escandor 0, Lim 0

NU 61 – D. Ildefonso 11, S. Ildefonso 10, Diputado 8, Gallego 7, Clemente 5, Galinato 5, Gaye 5, Tibayan 3, Yu 3, Mangayao 2, Minerva 2, Joson 0, Malonzo 0, Oczon 0.

Quarterscores: 26-9, 44-24, 65-48, 85-61.

