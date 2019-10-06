Surging Red Warriors now seek UAAP semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — After several seasons spent in the cellar, the UE Red Warriors are finally seeing a breakthrough.

Led by one-and-done Rey Suerte and foreign player Alex Diakhite, the Warriors have taken the league by surprise.

After stunning the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, the Warriors have already won three out of their eight games in the season — their best performance in recent UAAP history.

"I think that the players are finally starting to adjust... kasi the last few seasons, they were accustomed to losing," UE head coach Bong Tan said.

"With the new players who are with the team, our rookies. I think second round, I think it will be good for us," he added.

But the Red Warriors aren't settling for victories here and there. They are heading into the second half of the season with a clear goal in mind: the Final Four.

"Fourth to seventh place [in the standings] are really close. We have a chance to make it to the Final Four. So we're trying to do that," Tan added.

Suerte also shared this common goal in his sole year playing for the Red Warriors.

"Yun nga, sabi ni coach na may nakasulat sa board. Two games lang pala lamang ng other teams sa amin para magkaroon ng slot sa top four... tulong tulong kami," Suerte said.

The Red Warriors will hope to extend their winning streak to three when they face the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday, October 9.