Marano confident of silver medal finish in ASEAN Grand Prix

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Despite absorbing a straight-set loss to Thailand, Philippine women's volleyball team skipper Aby Marano is optimistic about their silver medal hopes in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix here.

The setback against the Thais, Marano says, is only adding fuel to the fire for the Filipina spikers to go out strong and take the second place finish on Sunday.

"Sigurado ako itong nangyari sa amin against Thailand, magiging motivation to para bukas," Marano said.

"Bawiin namin kung ano yung naging resulta ngayon and at the same time, gusto namin i-aim yung silver," she added.

With the Philippines winning their opener against Vietnam on Friday, a win against Indonesia will most likely ensure them the silver medal.

However, the Indonesians emerged victorious over the Pinays in the first leg of the tournament.

"Pagaaralan namin yung laro nila, syempre last leg natalo kami in five sets. Definitely we will adjust kung ano yung mga lapses namin dun," she said.

"Pagiigihan namin at siguro ieelevate pa namin yung performance namin," she added.

The game between Philippines and Indonesia will conclude the second leg of the Grand Prix on Sunday at 5 p.m.