Volleybelles upbeat despite getting swept by Thailand

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — The Philippine women's volleyball team absorbed a straight-set beating against powerhouse Thailand, 12-25, 16-25, 10-25, in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix here on Saturday.

Missing four players in their lineup due to club commitments, the undermanned Pinay spikers struggled against their opponents.

But the Philippine volleybelles are choosing to focus on the positives.

"Para sa akin, sobrang laking tulong sa akin ng game kanina. Parang ang dami kong natutunan... Yung pagdiskarte sa bola, tapos yung mga set na gusto ng mga teammates ko tapos yung pagbabasa ng blocks ng kalaban," settter Jasmin Nabor said.

Skipper Aby Marano mirrored her sentiments.

"Whether kung ano yung resulta o hindi (sic), ang pinunta namin dun ay matuto at ilaban kung ano yung kaya namin ilaban," Marano said after the game.

Meanwhile, head coach Shaq delos Santos relished in the experience his team collected against a champion team like Thailand.

"Kailangan namin ma-enjoy kasi yung makalaban yung ganyang klaseng team, bihira lang yan," delos Santos said.

"At the same time, kung ano yung mga dapat naming matutunan every game," he added.

The Philippines will hope to regroup and clinch a silver medal finish when they face Indonesia on Sunday.