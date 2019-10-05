PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Aby Marano goes up for a spike against Thailand in the Philippines second game in the ASEAN Grand Prix 2nd leg held in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Saturday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Mighty Thais crush undermanned Filipinas in ASEAN Grand Prix
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2019 - 7:03pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – An undermanned Philippine women's volleyball team absorbed a three-set loss to powerhouse Thailand, 12-25, 16-25, 10-25, in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix here on Saturday.

Missing the services of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Maddie Madayag and Jovelyn Gonzaga, the 10-woman squad struggled against the Thais.

Providing spark off the bench, Grethcel Soltones was a bright spot for the Pinay spikers in the losing effort.

Mylene Paat and Ces Molina also contributed in the scoring department for the Nationals.

The Philippine Spikers started out all three sets playing at pace with the Thais, but errors and lethal offense from their opponents kept the Pinays struggling.

The Philippines now touts a 1-1 record and hopes to end its second leg campaign on a high note against Indonesia on Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lady Falcons trounce Lady Warriors in UAAP women's hoops
8 hours ago
Rose Ann Dampios led the Lady Falcons with 24 points built on four triples, to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Sports
Streaking Golden Tigresses repel Lady Eagles
7 hours ago
MVP frontrunner Grace Irebu paced the Golden Tigresses with 24 points and 25 rebounds, to go with an assist, a steal and a...
Sports
On foreign student-athletes
By Bill Velasco | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a renewed movement to ban foreign students from becoming varsity athletes in Philippine collegiate leagues. A new bill has been filed in the Lower House, and the NCAA has made its decision on the matter....
Sports
Philippine volleybelles blank Vietnamese in ASEAN Grand Prix 2nd leg
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippine women's volleyball team made easy work of Vietnam, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, in their opening match of the ASEAN...
Sports
UAAP 82 men's hoops midterm report: Ateneo and UP
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Blue Eagles, two-time defending champions, are steamrolling the opposition and are the sole undefeated team at 7-0. The...
Sports
Latest
4 minutes ago
Volleybelles upbeat despite getting swept by Thailand
By Luisa Morales | 4 minutes ago
Meanwhile, head coach Shaq delos Santos relished in the experience his team collected against a champion team like Thail...
Sports
58 minutes ago
Eagles continue dominance, dismantle Tigers
58 minutes ago
Ateneo nipped University of Santo Tomas, 66-52, in a battle of attrition to continue its unbeaten run in the UAAP Season 82...
Sports
20 hours ago
Amer drains six treys in 27-point effort Bolts rip Aces apart
By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Baser Amer caught fire to spark a searing third-quarter assault that provided the juice to the Meralco Bolts’ 101-75...
Sports
20 hours ago
Uichico grateful for second chance
By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
SBP Coaches Commission head and newly-designated Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico said yesterday at this point in his basketball...
Sports
20 hours ago
Philippine spikers master Vietnamese rivals
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
The Philippine women’s volleyball team asserted its mastery over Vietnam, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, yesterday to kick off...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with