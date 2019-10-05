Mighty Thais crush undermanned Filipinas in ASEAN Grand Prix

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – An undermanned Philippine women's volleyball team absorbed a three-set loss to powerhouse Thailand, 12-25, 16-25, 10-25, in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix here on Saturday.

Missing the services of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Maddie Madayag and Jovelyn Gonzaga, the 10-woman squad struggled against the Thais.

Providing spark off the bench, Grethcel Soltones was a bright spot for the Pinay spikers in the losing effort.

Mylene Paat and Ces Molina also contributed in the scoring department for the Nationals.

The Philippine Spikers started out all three sets playing at pace with the Thais, but errors and lethal offense from their opponents kept the Pinays struggling.

The Philippines now touts a 1-1 record and hopes to end its second leg campaign on a high note against Indonesia on Sunday.