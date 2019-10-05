PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST's Grace Irebu
UAAP
Streaking Golden Tigresses repel Lady Eagles
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2019 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas held on to a 68-66 win over Ateneo for its fourth straight victory in the UAAP Season 82 women's basketball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

MVP frontrunner Grace Irebu paced the Golden Tigresses with 24 points and 25 rebounds, to go with an assist, a steal and a block to rise up the standings at 6-2.

UST, though, had to pull off the victory by the skin of its teeth after losing grip of a 68-60 lead with 2:35 to plat.

Kat Guytingco and Jhaz Joson brought the Lady Eagles back within two with 23.1 seconds remaining and even forced a stop when Shen Callangan stepped out of bounds with 10.4 ticks left.

But Joson was unable to get a shot up, with Irebu securing the ball as time expired.

Lon Rivera added 10 points and four boards, while Jeorge Panti had nine points, six rebounds, and three assists for the Golden Tigresses.

However, coach Haydee Ong was far from satisfied with her side's performance, especially after UST committed 26 turnovers in the game.

"Obviously, it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to be. We were too cautious to try and break their press," said lead assistant coach Arsenio Dysangco. "We just didn't follow the plan coach Haydee set for us. That's where the frustration comes from."

Alyssa Villamor paced Ateneo with 17 points and four rebounds, while Guytingco had 12 of her 14 points in the second half.

The loss sent the Lady Eagles down to a 3-5 card.

The scores:

UST 68 — Irebu 24, Rivera 10, Panti 9, Ferrer 6, Tacatac 6, Gandalla 5, Callangan 3, Soriano 3, Portillo 2, Javier 0, Sangalang 0.

Ateneo 66 — Villamor 17, Guytingco 14, Yam 14, Joson 8, Nimes 7, Chu 3, Payac 3, Cancio 0, Moslares 0, Newsome 0.

Quarterscores: 17-12, 28-29, 49-51, 68-66.

BASKETBALL UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UAAP 82 men's hoops midterm report: Ateneo and UP
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Blue Eagles, two-time defending champions, are steamrolling the opposition and are the sole undefeated team at 7-0. The...
Sports
Ateneo, UST clash in Round 2 opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Enjoying the view from the top, unbeaten defending champion Ateneo battles dangerous Santo Tomas today at the start of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament second round at the MOA Arena.
Sports
Home crowd boosts Philippine volleybelles in win over Vietnam
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
National team mainstay Alyssa Valdez said that the 2,500-strong supporters in the crowd gave the Filipina volleybelles a different...
Sports
Lady Falcons trounce Lady Warriors in UAAP women's hoops
2 hours ago
Rose Ann Dampios led the Lady Falcons with 24 points built on four triples, to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Sports
On foreign student-athletes
By Bill Velasco | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a renewed movement to ban foreign students from becoming varsity athletes in Philippine collegiate leagues. A new bill has been filed in the Lower House, and the NCAA has made its decision on the matter....
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Streaking Golden Tigresses repel Lady Eagles
1 hour ago
MVP frontrunner Grace Irebu paced the Golden Tigresses with 24 points and 25 rebounds, to go with an assist, a steal and a...
Sports
Lions roar to 16th win, seal top spot
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Unblemished San Beda turned back Mapua, 83-55, to seal the top seeding and move closer to an automatic finals berth in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
14 hours ago
Sports
Yanson throwing hat in PFF polls
October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Football godfather Ricky Yanson batted for the development of football at the grassroots level as he declared his intention to run for president when the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) holds its election of...
14 hours ago
Sports
Tabuena slips to 3rd in Taipei
By Dante Navarro | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Miguel Tabuena barely recovered from a fumbling start and scrambled for a 72, dropping from joint lead to solo third, two strokes behind new leader Ajeetesh Sandhu of India halfway through the Taiwan Masters in New...
14 hours ago
Sports
Creamline eyes first semis berth
October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Fancied Creamline tries to formalize its entry into the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference semis today when it meets sister team Choco Mucho at the University of San Agustin gym in faraway Iloilo.
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with