Lady Falcons trounce Lady Warriors in UAAP women's hoops

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson shook off a poor start to drub University of the East, 66-56, to open the second round of the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Rose Ann Dampios led the Lady Falcons with 24 points built on four triples, to go with five rebounds and three steals.

"Malaking bagay si Rose Ann kasi isa siya sa ine-aim ko na tutulong sa team," said coach Ewon Arayi. "Ang ayaw ko lang is how she played defense. Para sa akin, depensa muna bago opensa."

Defense was truly the bane for Adamson as a motivated UE side took an early 13-10 lead after the first period.

But Dampios and Mar Prado conspired in the Lady Falcons' 24-point second quarter to seize control of the game, 34-27, and eventually pick up the pace in the second half, where they held leads as much as 26.

Prado finished with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while Lhyn Bilbao got 10 points, three boards, and two assists.

Yet Arayi remained far from content from this victory, harping consistency, especially on defense for her side.

"Nandito kami to compete. Hindi kami nandito para magpaganda. Sabi ko sana kung gaano kaganda ang sapatos ninyo, ganoon din kaganda ang laro niyo. Dapat walang minuto tayo na sasayangin," she lamented.

"Sa UAAP, walang dapat iniismol. Itong panalo na ito, sana it will serve as a lesson sa bawat isa, na pag marunong ka at di ka naka-score, di pwede na di ka dumepensa."

Adamson improved to a 5-3 record while dealing UE its third straight loss to send it to a 1-7 slate.

Jearzy Ganade led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals, while Princess Pedregosa had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four dimes.

The two, however, accounted for 14 of UE's 32 turnovers that led to its downfall.

The scores:

Adamson 66 — Dampios 24, Prado 15, Bilbao 10, Flor 7, Araja 4, Balane 3, Ei. Alaba 3, Ea. Alaba 0, Anticamara 0, Catulong 0, Dela Cruz 0, Dionela 0, Dumelod 0, Mendoza 0, Ornopia 0, Tandaan 0.

UE 56 — Ganade 15, Pedregosa 14, Cortizano 12, Ordas 6, Nama 4, Cuadero 3, Terrinal 2, Brencis 0, Caraig 0, Fernandez 0, Gaa 0, Gervacio 0, Noquil 0, Paule 0, Raymundo 0, Tinio 0.

Quarterscores: 10-13, 34-27, 49-38, 66-56.