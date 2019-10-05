PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Adamson's Rose Dampios
UAAP
Lady Falcons trounce Lady Warriors in UAAP women's hoops
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson shook off a poor start to drub University of the East, 66-56, to open the second round of the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball Tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Rose Ann Dampios led the Lady Falcons with 24 points built on four triples, to go with five rebounds and three steals.

"Malaking bagay si Rose Ann kasi isa siya sa ine-aim ko na tutulong sa team," said coach Ewon Arayi. "Ang ayaw ko lang is how she played defense. Para sa akin, depensa muna bago opensa."

Defense was truly the bane for Adamson as a motivated UE side took an early 13-10 lead after the first period.

But Dampios and Mar Prado conspired in the Lady Falcons' 24-point second quarter to seize control of the game, 34-27, and eventually pick up the pace in the second half, where they held leads as much as 26.

Prado finished with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while Lhyn Bilbao got 10 points, three boards, and two assists.

Yet Arayi remained far from content from this victory, harping consistency, especially on defense for her side.

"Nandito kami to compete. Hindi kami nandito para magpaganda. Sabi ko sana kung gaano kaganda ang sapatos ninyo, ganoon din kaganda ang laro niyo. Dapat walang minuto tayo na sasayangin," she lamented.

"Sa UAAP, walang dapat iniismol. Itong panalo na ito, sana it will serve as a lesson sa bawat isa, na pag marunong ka at di ka naka-score, di pwede na di ka dumepensa."

Adamson improved to a 5-3 record while dealing UE its third straight loss to send it to a 1-7 slate.

Jearzy Ganade led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals, while Princess Pedregosa had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four dimes.

The two, however, accounted for 14 of UE's 32 turnovers that led to its downfall.

The scores:

Adamson 66 — Dampios 24, Prado 15, Bilbao 10, Flor 7, Araja 4, Balane 3, Ei. Alaba 3, Ea. Alaba 0, Anticamara 0, Catulong 0, Dela Cruz 0, Dionela 0, Dumelod 0, Mendoza 0, Ornopia 0, Tandaan 0.

UE 56 — Ganade 15, Pedregosa 14, Cortizano 12, Ordas 6, Nama 4, Cuadero 3, Terrinal 2, Brencis 0, Caraig 0, Fernandez 0, Gaa 0, Gervacio 0, Noquil 0, Paule 0, Raymundo 0, Tinio 0.

Quarterscores: 10-13, 34-27, 49-38, 66-56.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UAAP 82 men's hoops midterm report: Ateneo and UP
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Blue Eagles, two-time defending champions, are steamrolling the opposition and are the sole undefeated team at 7-0. The...
Sports
Ateneo, UST clash in Round 2 opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Enjoying the view from the top, unbeaten defending champion Ateneo battles dangerous Santo Tomas today at the start of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament second round at the MOA Arena.
Sports
Home crowd boosts Philippine volleybelles in win over Vietnam
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
National team mainstay Alyssa Valdez said that the 2,500-strong supporters in the crowd gave the Filipina volleybelles a different...
Sports
On foreign student-athletes
By Bill Velasco | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a renewed movement to ban foreign students from becoming varsity athletes in Philippine collegiate leagues. A new bill has been filed in the Lower House, and the NCAA has made its decision on the matter....
Sports
Lions roar to 16th win, seal top spot
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Unblemished San Beda turned back Mapua, 83-55, to seal the top seeding and move closer to an automatic finals berth in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Sports
Latest
12 hours ago
Amer drains six treys in 27-point effort Bolts rip Aces apart
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Baser Amer caught fire to spark a searing third-quarter assault that provided the juice to the Meralco Bolts’ 101-75...
Sports
12 hours ago
Uichico grateful for second chance
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
SBP Coaches Commission head and newly-designated Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico said yesterday at this point in his basketball...
Sports
12 hours ago
Philippine spikers master Vietnamese rivals
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The Philippine women’s volleyball team asserted its mastery over Vietnam, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, yesterday to kick off...
Sports
12 hours ago
Lascuña still 5 shots ahead despite 73
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
A weary Tony Lascuña turned in his worst score in seven rounds but still held on to a commanding five-stroke lead over...
Sports
Yanson throwing hat in PFF polls
October 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Football godfather Ricky Yanson batted for the development of football at the grassroots level as he declared his intention to run for president when the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) holds its election of...
12 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with