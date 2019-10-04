UAAP junks UP appeal, upholds Perasol's 3-game suspension

MANILA, Philippines – University Athletic Association of the Philippines Basketball Commissioner Jensen Ilagan on Friday denied the motion for reconsideration submitted by the University of the Philippines. This was an appeal to shorten the suspension of Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol.

Perasol was handed a three-game suspension by Ilagan last Tuesday, October 1.

An automatic one-game suspension was meted out to him after he incurred two technical fouls with 6:23 left in the third quarter of UP's game against Ateneo last Sunday, Septeptember 29. An additional two-game suspension was imposed for his "continued flagrant acts of aggression."

UP, through Board of Managing Director member Prof. Kiko Diaz, made an appeal last Wednesday, October 2, citing that the punishment handed by Ilagan was "excessive, unwarranted and unprecedented."

Article 9.2.3 of the UAAP General Tournament Guidelines of 2019, though, states that "it is the responsibility of the Tournament Commissioner or its equivalent to imposing disciplinary measures on any student-athlete, team official, and/or any accompanying delegation member who violates the fundamental values of respect, fairness, civility, honesty, and responsibility; demonstrates highly unsportsmanlike conduct; and/or deliberately employs dangerous or dirty tactics or fouls in the course of any game or sporting events."

In this case, replay reviews showed Perasol uttering harsh words towards official Jaime Rivano even after his ejection.

Ilagan cited that Perasol refused to leave the court despite knowing full well that he was asked to do so. And he had to be restrained by several members of the UP team as he was verbally attacking the game official through obscene and disrespectful language.

Moreover, when he was on his way to the locker room, Perasol pointed an accusing and threatening finger at the referee.

These further actions, with the two technical fouls he incurred, merited the three-game suspension. As such, Ilagan has denied UP's motion for reconsideration.

With regards to UP's inquiry regarding the technical foul handed to Bright Akhuetie with 8:09 mark of the third quarter that resulted to his fourth personal foul, Ilagan clarified that the game officials had already warned Akhuetie earlier for continuous complaining.

With 2:38 left in the opening frame, Akhuetie was already given a warning by Rivano. Akhuetie even gestured at Rivano after their discussion.

Ilagan is calling on all of the member-schools of the league to exemplify its core values which are respect, fairness, civility, honesty, and responsibility as they play an important role in the total development of the student-athlete.

"Officiating may not be perfect, but it cannot justify outbursts like what he did. As head coach, he should know that he is a role model, and in the UAAP where character building is of paramount importance, Mr. Perasol should have been aware of that," he said.

"Respect should be observed at all times. Mr. Perasol did not only disrespect the officials that time but the UAAP as well," he continued.

"The sad part here is that Mr. Perasol never apologized to the UAAP for what he did."