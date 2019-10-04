Home crowd boosts Philippine volleybelles in win over Vietnam

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — A sizeable home crowd in their ASEAN Grand Prix game against Vietnam gave the Philippine women's volleyball team motivation.

National team mainstay Alyssa Valdez said the 2,500-strong partisan crowd gave the Filipina volleybelles a different kind of energy.

"Iba talaga ang pakiramdam. It's always nice to play here in your hometown. I think it added energy and motivation," she said.

"When we hear the crowd really cheering.... iba rin talaga 'yung nagagawa niya sa morale din naming naglalaro," she added.

The support was clearly rewarded, with the Nationals sweeping the Vietnamese in three action-filled sets.

Valdez, who will miss the Philippines' game against Thailand on Saturday due to club commitments, expressed hope to see the same kind of support come the Southeast Asian Games.

"Hopefully, hindi lang ngayon, but hanggang sa SEA Games, mapupuno natin 'tong arena na 'to," she said.

The Philippine volleybelles will take on their Thailand and Indonesia counterparts on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.