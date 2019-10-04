Nabor nervous but excited to fill in for Morado vs Thailand in ASEAN Grand Prix

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Jasmin Nabor will be the starting setter for the Philippines against Thailand in the second leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix with Jia Morado unavailable due to club commitments.

The former National University star will need to be the Philippines' playmaker with Morado leaving to play for the Creamline Cool Smashers in Iloilo on Saturday.

Nabor, for her part, is feeling both excitement and nerves with her looming task.

"Yung nafifeel ko excited na kinakabahan kasi syempre first time kong magiging first setter para irepresent yung bansa natin tapos syempre Thailand pa yun," Nabor said.

"Lalaruin ko lang kung ano yung laro ko... makikipagcommunicate pa ko sa mga spiker ko kasi onti lang yung time na nakasama ko sila," she added.

Nabor also said Morado had already approached her with encouraging words after their three-set victory over Vietnam.

"Kanina nilapitan niya ako agad na kaya ko daw yan bukas. Ipakita ko daw yung galing ko tapos nakikinig lang ako palagi sakanya," she said.

"Nanghihingi ako ng instructions every training [sakanya]," she added.

While her time on the court was limited, Nabor had seen action in all three sets vs Vietnam on Friday.

Seeing action, Nabor said, boosted her confidence.

"Sobrang nakakatuwa kasi may tiwala sakin yung coaches ko tapos kahit papano nakatulong ako sa loob ng court knaina," she said.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi kahit saglit lang ako nasa loob ng court... parang matagal ko na silang kasama kahit hindi naman talaga," she added.

Philippines vs Thailand will kick off 5 p.m. Saturday, October 5.