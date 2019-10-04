PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Philippine national women's volleyball team during their 2017 Southeast Asian Games campaign.
Jun Mendoza
Philippine volleybelles blank Vietnamese in ASEAN Grand Prix 2nd leg
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 4:49pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – The Philippine women's volleyball team made easy work of Vietnam, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, in their opening match of the ASEAN Grand Prix second leg here on Friday.

The Filipinas scored a repeat victory over the Vietnamese, this time in sweep fashion with fit-again Alyssa Valdez seeing action.

Valdez, Ces Molina and Mylene Paat led the national team's offensive push against their opponents.

The home team performed well against Vietnam in front of a sizeable Friday home crowd at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Despite a sluggish start in the second set that left them trailing 4-8 early, the Filipinas were able to regroup in time to steal the set.

The Nationals will hope to bring the momentum of this win when they face powerhouse Thailand shorthanded, with Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and Maddie Madayag missing the game due to club commitments.

