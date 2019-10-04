PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Creamline Cool Smashers hope to clinch the first semifinals berth in the PVL Open Conference on Saturday in Iloilo City.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Cool Smashers seek 1st semis berth, face Flying Titans
(Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 12:51pm

Games Saturday

2 p.m. – PetroGazz vs PacificTown Army

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Choco Mucho

 
MANILA, Philippines — Fancied Creamline seeks to formalize its stint in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference semifinals in faraway Iloilo Saturday as it faces a sister team trying to sustain its own late Final Four drive at the University of San Agustin gym.

Iloilo City has been a regular stop of the PVL with another sellout crowd expected when the Cool Smashers stake their unbeaten 11-0 slate against the surging Flying Titans at 4 p.m. of another explosive out-of-town twinbill in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

PetroGazz, which stunned Creamline to capture the Reinforced Conference crown early in the season, also puts its remarkable seven-game run on the line against PacificTown Army at 2 p.m.

Though the star-studded Cool Smashers are tipped to repeat their four-set triumph over the Flying Titans last August 31, the latter have shown tremendous improvement and promise after snapping a long skid with a scrambling five-set escape over Chef’s Classics then beating BaliPure, BanKo-Perlas, PacificTown Army and Motolite to bounce back into semis contention.


They remain outside of the Magic Four with a 6-6 card but their recent surge has bolstered their chances to grab at least a playoff for the last semis slot with Motolite and BanKo-Perlas just ahead at joint third with 7-5 slates and PacificTown Army at fifth with a 6-5 mark. PetroGazz is a cinch to clinch the second semis seat with an 8-2 mark.

But Choco Mucho’s vaunted triple town combination of Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon must come up with one solid game to neutralize Creamline's vaunted firepower anchored on Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato.

Focus will also be on the Angels-Lady Troopers clash with the former, bannered by Jonah Sabete, Jeanette Panaga, Paneng Mercado, Jovielyn Prado and Cai Baloaloa, out to duplicate their straight-set romp over the latter last August 28.

But the veteran-laden Army side is also itching to rebound from a sorry five-set setback to Choco Mucho the last time out with Royse Tubino, Jovelyn Gonzaga, MJ Balse-Pabayo, Nene Bautista, Luth Malaluan and Jem Gutierrez expected to lead the charge and firm up their own semis bid.

Meanwhile, Creamline and PetroGazz also brace for a fiery clash next Sunday when they meet again in Bacolod with PacificTown and BanKo-Perlas providing the appetizer in what promises to be another thriller of a twinbill in the league backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Re-energized Golovkin eyes return to middleweight supremacy
4 hours ago
Gennady Golovkin takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant International Boxing Federation middleweight title on Saturday...
Sports
20-day Serbian trip for Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Indonesia has been the bridesmaid in men’s basketball over the last two Southeast Asian Games, finishing second to the Philippines in 2015 and 2017. Since 1977, Indonesia has taken four silvers in the sport....
Sports
Are foreign student-athletes bad for Philippine sports?
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
You have to wonder about these calls for “Philippines this, Philippines that.” It is false pride. It is rather...
Sports
UAAP 82 men's hoops midterm report: Ateneo and UP
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Blue Eagles, two-time defending champions, are steamrolling the opposition and are the sole undefeated team at 7-0. The...
Sports
'We're gonna play for him': Maroons brace for games sans Perasol
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
UP has filed an appeal to hopefully shorten the sentence. But the Diliman cagers, while frustrated at the gravity of...
Sports
Latest
3 minutes ago
Nadal out of Shanghai Masters with wrist injury
3 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week's Shanghai Masters on Friday saying he had failed to recover from a wrist injury.
Sports
18 minutes ago
UAAP 82 men's hoops midterm report: UE and NU
By Rick Olivares | 18 minutes ago
Everyone knew that the University of the East Red Warriors had re-armed while the National University Bulldogs’ young...
Sports
14 hours ago
Knights trounce Chiefs
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Letran bucked a second-quarter struggle with a big second-half performance as it ripped Arellano apart, 97-84, yesterday to...
Sports
14 hours ago
Tabuena shares lead in Taiwan
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Two-time Asian Tour winner Miguel Tabuena flashed a near-impeccable short game he complemented with superb putting as he shot...
Sports
14 hours ago
Donaire to train in Manila for Inoue
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Super WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is coming to Manila for the final phase of training less than three weeks...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with