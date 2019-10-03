PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Pro surfer Martin Taniegra in a promotional photo in 2017.
Michael Eijansantos, file
Siargao hosts 25th International Surfing Cup
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Siargao, one of Conde Nast Traveler's world's best islands, hosts starting Friday the 25th Siargao International Surfing Cup, drawing a crack field of participants competing in what’s considered one of the best surf sites in the world.

Sanctioned by the World Surf League (WSL) Asia, the Siargao Cup is the first and longest running international surfing event in the Philippines. 

Siargao Rep. Bingo Matugas, the lead organizer for this year's event, said the 25th edition is being held in honor of the late Atty. Jaime Rusillon, former mayor of General Luna, Surigao del Norte who passed away early this year.

Rusillon, with the support of Surigao Del Norte Gov. Francisco "Lalo" Matugas, started the series of surfing tournaments in 1993 with the Siargao Surfing Classic.

"This is a milestone for Siargao and the entire surfing industry since we are commemorating our 25th year. But most importantly, we are staging this event to honor the father of surfing in Siargao, Mayor Jaime Rusillon," said Congressman Matugas.

"He had the vision of putting Cloud 9 in the global tourism map and, with the support of his good friend, Gov. Francisco 'Lalo' Matugas, made possible the staging of the event year after year, without let-up, despite the challenges they faced," said the congressman.

The Siargao International Surfing Cup is presented by Globe Telecoms and Sprite. It is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Jeep Philippines, Department of Tourism and the Office of Congressman Bingo Matugas.

"This will be the Philippines’ biggest international annual sports tournament and an iconic event that will draw the best surfers in one of the last QS1,500 events in the Asia region," said WSL Asia General Manager Steve Robertson. "We are happy that this event has continued right here where the most perfect waves in the planet are and the WSL is honored to be part of it.”
 
The event will be broadcast live in worldsurfingleague.com.

