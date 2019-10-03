PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Knights slay Chiefs, keep bid for twice-to-beat semis bonus alive
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 5:10pm

Games Friday

(Flying V Centre, San Juan)

12 p.m. – Perpetual vs. St. Benilde

2 p.m. – San Beda vs Mapua

4 p.m. – EAC vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines – Letran bucked a second quarter meltdown with a big second half performance as it ripped Arellano apart, 97-84, on Thursday to stay in the hunt for the second seeding in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Bon Bon Batiller erupted for 18 points, the bulk of which came in the final 20 minutes when the Knights turned a three-point halftime deficit into their 10th victory against six losses that kept them in the race for the No. 2 spot and the twice-to-beat Final Four incentive that goes with it.

The Muralla-based dribblers actually roared to a hot start, taking a 28-21 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

But Letran faltered in the second period when AU, behind the heroics of Justin Arana and Kent Salado, outscored the former, 28-18, to go into the break with a 49-46 upper hand.

The Knights, however, regrouped and gave the Chiefs a dose of their own medicine in the third canto when the former totally outplayed and outgunned the latter, 34-17.

AU never recovered from there and succumbed to its 11th setback against four wins.

The scores:

Letran 97 – Batiller 18, Muyang 15, Ambohot 15, Mina 12, Balanza 11, Yu 11, Balagasay 8, Caralipio 4, Pambid 2, Ular 1, Reyson 0.

Arellano 84 – Arana 19, Salado 18, Gayosa 15, Bayla 11, Oliva 11, Sablan 3, Espiritu 3, Concepcion 2, Talampas 2, Alcoriza 0, Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 28-21; 46-49; 80-66; 97-84

