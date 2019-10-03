SEAG flag-bearer short list known

MANILA, Philippines – One among weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, gymnast Carlo Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxer Eumir Felix Marcial and skateboarder Margie Didal could be the flag-bearer when the country hosts the 30th Southeast Asian Games in November.

Or all of them will.

These were the possibilities raised by chef de mission and Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, whose committee will make the final decision on the matter a week or two from now.

“All of them are inspiration to Filipinos and deserving to as flag-bearers for bringing honor to the country,” said Ramirez.

Diaz copped a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and is the country’s best bet for its very first gold in the quadrennial summer games, while Yulo has pocketed a first ever bronze medal in the World Gymnastics Championship in Doha, Qatar and should rake in the golds in the SEAG.

Obiena, meanwhile, is the first to qualify to next year’s Tokyo Olympics and should be a favorite to win the gold in the SEAG; Felix Eumir Marcial is a World Youth Championship gold medalist and World Championship silver medal winner; and Didal an Asian Games golden girl.