UP head coach Bo Perasol has been slapped with a three-game suspension after being thrown out in the Maroons' clash with the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Sunday, September 29, 2019.
'We're gonna play for him': Maroons brace for games sans Perasol
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Fighting Maroons are heading into the second round of UAAP Season 82 without the guidance of head coach Bo Perasol due to suspension.

After being thrown out in UP's game against Ateneo for charging into the court and confronting an official, Perasol has been slapped with a three-game suspension — beginning with the Maroons' clash against FEU on Sunday.

UP has filed an appeal to hopefully shorten the sentence. But the Diliman-based cagers, while frustrated at the gravity of the penalty, are keeping themselves prepared for the worst.

"I feel like that's too much... We need Coach Bo there because he's the leader of the team," UP guard Juan Gomez de Liano said on the three-game penalty.

"But then, kaming mga players, we have to adjust even though he's not there... We're gonna play for him and the community and just go all out," the former UAAP rookie of the year added.

Veteran Jun Manzo mirrored his teammate's sentiments.

"Three games? 'Di naman pwedeng ganun. Dapat fair lang talaga kung ano yung desisyon nila," Manzo said.

"[Pero] kung three games pa rin... kung ganun talaga desisyon nila, tuloy tuloy lang kami. Wag kaming papaepekto kasi importante samin itong first three games para mareach namin yung goal namin which is yung Final Four at makapasok ulit sa Finals," he added.

Should the UAAP refuse Perasol's appeal, he will also miss the Maroons' clashes against UE and UST, apart from the FEU game.

