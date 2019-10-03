PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Adamson Baby Falcons pulled an upset against defending champions NU-Nazareth School Bullpups to boost their Final Four bid in the UAAP Season 82 boys volleyball tournament
UAAP
Baby Falcons tame Bullpups in UAAP boys’ volleyball
(Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University played like a well-oiled machine and beat defending champion National University-Nazareth School, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 31-29, in an early second round reversal of the UAAP Season 82 boys' volleyball tournament at Paco Arena Wednesday.

With the match tied at 29 in the fourth set, Evander Novillo made a drop shot and the Bullpups committed a net touch violation to give the Baby Falcons third win in seven matches to boost their Final Four bid.

"Masaya ako na sumunod sila sa instructions na gusto kong mangyari sa loob ng court, basta sumunod sila, mananalo talaga kami," Adamson coach Marvin Ramoso said.

In the other matches, University of the East and University of Santo Tomas posted easy wins against separate opponents to stay in second and third place, respectively.

The Junior Warriors pounded De La Salle-Zobel, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24, for their sixth win in seven matches, while the Tiger Cubs dominated Ateneo, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19, for a 5-2 card.

Jefferson Marapoc, John Gay and Novillo each had 17 points while Nathaniel Del Pilar added 12 points for the Baby Falcons.

Josh Cruz had 14 points for NU, which fell into a tie with Adamson for fourth place with a 3-4 slate.

Team captain Francis Babon led UE anew with 11 points, Angelo Reyes punched in seven, while Reyden Balean had six markers.

"Binigyan ko ng exposure yung second six ko, sabi ko sa kanila kahit anong mangyari di ko kayo papalitan (sa third set), gusto kong magkabreak kayo," said Junior Warriors coach Raffy Mosuela.

The victory also kept UE within distance of Far Eastern University-Diliman, which went undefeated in the first round.

Paul Colinares and Jay Rack Dela Noche tallied 11 points apiece while CJ Segui poured in eight points, nine digs and seven receptions, for UST.

The Blue Eaglets and the Junior Green Spikers slipped to 1-6 and 0-7 records, respectively.

