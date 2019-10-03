Young Gotuaco bags US archery bronze

MANILA, Philippines – Max Gotuaco assembled a four-round total of 1271 points to bag the bronze in the US National Target Championships at the WRAL Center in Raleigh, North Carolina recently.

The 14-year-old Gotuaco shot 317 and 320 in the first two rounds then fired another pair of 317s to finish behind gold medalist Jacob Kim (1320) and silver medal winner Jarrett Pilgram (1310) in 50m Recurve Club men’s division.

Gotuaco, younger brother of former Palaro and Batang Pinoy champion champion and Youth Olympics veteran Bianca, who also won the gold in the 2017 US National Indoor Collegiate Archery Championship, also nailed the bronze in Bowman (10-12 years-old) division of the US National Target Championship in Indiana two years ago.