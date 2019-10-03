Lakers' Kuzma becomes face of Puma basketball

MANILA, Philippines — LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma is the new face of Puma basketball after reportedly inking a five-year endorsement deal with the brand on Wednesday.

The development, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, confirmed earlier rumors of the deal after Kuzma showed up to Lakers media day last Friday wearing Puma shoes.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma, becoming a face of the company, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2019

Kyle Kuzma, formerly a Nike athlete, wore these Puma Rhude Alterarion kicks to media day pic.twitter.com/zzgXX3AJFz — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 27, 2019

The 24-year-old had previously been wearing Nike shoes in his first two years in the NBA.

CBS reports that it is still unclear if Kuzma will be getting his own signature shoe with the brand and will probably depend on how he plays for the Lakers this season.

Puma has also signed No. 3 overall pick RJ Barett earlier this year.

DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Danny Green are also Puma athletes.