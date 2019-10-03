PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during media day on September 27, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Atiba Jefferson/NBAE/Getty Images/AFP
Lakers' Kuzma becomes face of Puma basketball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma is the new face of Puma basketball after reportedly inking a five-year endorsement deal with the brand on Wednesday.

The development, first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, confirmed earlier rumors of the deal after Kuzma showed up to Lakers media day last Friday wearing Puma shoes.

The 24-year-old had previously been wearing Nike shoes in his first two years in the NBA.

CBS reports that it is still unclear if Kuzma will be getting his own signature shoe with the brand and will probably depend on how he plays for the Lakers this season.

Puma has also signed No. 3 overall pick RJ Barett earlier this year.

DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Danny Green are also Puma athletes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

