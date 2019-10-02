Petro Gazz blasts Chef's Classics for 8th win

MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels made easy work of the listless Chef's Classics Lady Red Spikers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25- in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference here at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Angels strengthened their hold on the second spot in the standings with an 8-2 record.

The Lady Red Spikers gave the Angels a run for their money early in the opening set, taking the upperhand early, 8-7.

But Petro Gazz was able to catch fire and turn back their efforts, eventually taking the first set with a comfortable cushion, 25-21.

It was a stronger start for the Angels in the second set, limiting the Lady Red Spikers on offense.

They held dominant 8-1 and 13-4 leads in the second period.

While Chef's Classics tried to get a run going on their side, the Angels just didn't look back and took the 2-0 advantage, 25-14.

The Angels continued the onslaught with a lopsided 25-12 third set for the victory.

An ace from Jessey de Leon sealed the win for Petro Gazz.

Jonah Sabete led the way for the Angels with a 12-point outing.

Jovy Prado and Cherry Nunag chipped in with 10 markers apiece.

Meanwhile, the Lady Red Spikers remain winless in the conference 0-14.