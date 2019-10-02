Choco Mucho gets back at Motolite, boosts PVL semis hopes

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans avenged their first round loss against Motolite in four sets, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Titans thus fanned their semis hopes with an even 6-6 record.

Led by the offense of Kat Tolentino, Choco Mucho was able to fight from a set down to take the victory.

A sluggish start from the Flying Titans enabled the Motolite squad to dictate the momentum in the opening set.

But fine tuning on defense and explosive attacks from Tolentino enabled her squad to take three straight sets.

Motolite looked determined to extend the match to a decider but ultimately fell short in the comeback.

Kim Gequillana, Maddie Madayag and Shannen Palec also came out big for Choco Mucho.

Motolite, meanwhile, has lost three of their last matches in the second round and is now touting a 7-5 slate.