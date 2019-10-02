Lady Bullpups rip Junior Lady Spikers in UAAP girls' volleyball

MANILA, Philippines — National University-Nazareth School made quick work of De La Salle-Zobel, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10, in a rematch of last year's Finals to sweep first round of the UAAP Season 82 girls' volleyball tournament at Paco Arena Wednesday.

Mhicaela Belen top-billed for the Lady Bullpups with 15 points to go with 11 digs while Alyssa Solomon added 12 points, including two blocks.

"It gives everybody confidence with the first round sweep and I am very happy because it is very hard to do that in a season," said NU coach Regine Diego, whose team rose to 6-0.

The Lady Bullpups ended the game on a 10-1 blast, highlighted by four service aces, to ice the victory, 25-10.

With NU threatening to run away in the second frame, 22-13, La Salle-Zobel inched closer with a 6-1 run to trim the deficit to four, 23-19, but back-to-back kills by Evangeline Alinsug and Solomon ended their comeback attempt, 25-19.

Alinsug added 12 points, all coming from spikes, while Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan combined for 14 points.

The Lady Bullpups opened the floodgates right from the get-go, unloading a 14-4 bomb to take the first period in convincing fashion, 25-15.

"Siyempre, we can't be contented with what we're playing right now," Diego said on what they still need to work on despite the first round sweep. "I want them to play better, I want them to exert more effort. Marami pang kailangang ayusin with the system, may mga time na down pa rin laro nila."

Irah Jaboneta led the Junior Lady Spikers anew with seven points, six digs, and six excellent receptions.

Angel Canino missed her fourth straight game due to a slight MCL tear.

This game was supposed to take place last Sunday but was postponed due to power failure inside the Blue Eagle Gym