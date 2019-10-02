Back in peak form, NLEX's Ravena named PBA Player of the Week

MANILA, Philippines – It didn’t take long for Kiefer Ravena to prove he’s back in the PBA.

The NLEX guard hardly showed rust following a long layoff as he’s been playing solid and putting up impressive numbers for the unbeaten Road Warriors in the season-ending Governors Cup.

In only his third game since returning from an 18-month suspension, Ravena already scored a season-high 25 points capped by a 5-of-8 clip from three-point range as the Road Warriors downed Blackwater Elite, 115-109, at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

The 25-year-old playmaker out of Ateneo also added seven rebounds and seven assists as NLEX continued its surge on top of the standings with a 3-0 record.

In the playing period Sept. 23 to 29, the Road Warriors won two straight games with Ravena averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists to earn the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week.

Ravena finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as the Road Warriors scored a 105-99 win over the Meralco Bolts last Sept. 25 prior to their showdown with Bobby Ray Parks and the Elite.

NLEW wingman Kenneth Ighalo also received a vote as he crowds out Ravena for the weekly citation together with another teammate in JR Quinahan.

Two teams in TnT Katropa and San Miguel also went 2-0 during the same playing period with Beermen Alex Cabagnot, Arwind Santos, and June Mar Fajardo, along with Katropa Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, and Don Trollano also being considered for the honor.

Other players likewise nominated were Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang and Phoenix’s Matthew Wright.