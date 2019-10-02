PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UST's Rhenz Abando in action.
UAAP
UAAP men's hoops midterm report: UST and DLSU
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle Green Archers dealt the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers a crippling blow at the end of the first round, 92-77. UST, which once occupied solo second, fell to third at 4-3 while La Salle and three other teams are close behind at 3-4.

In three matches against his former team in La Salle where he won a title in Season 80, Aldin Ayo has yet to claim a victory for UST against the Green Archers. All three results have been blowout losses.

Let’s grade both squads.

UST Growling Tigers (4-3)

Grade B-

The Tigers looked imperious in upending UP and even very good when Ateneo squeaked by them. However, they escaped National University by a whisker and lost to both DLSU and Adamson.

The Espana-based cagers remain a very good team that is a tough match up for everyone. What fuels them isn’t only the talent, but also because quite a few players have something to prove — Renzo Subido, Brent Paraiso, Zach Huang and even coach Ayo himself. There is a grim determination spread across the team. You know they want it. 

They just need to put it all together. I like how Ayo goes to a 12-man rotation, but maybe they should give the ball a bit more to Rhenz Abando, who is a match-up problem. He has size, hops, skill and moxie.  I like how Ayo uses Sherwin Concepcion like Ateneo does with Isaac Go. He has been on target. 

They have a lot of weapons on this team. They just need to harness them properly and make their move in this second round.

DLSU Green Archers (3-4)

Grade C

If this team had all their players in place during the past summer, they would have a few more wins to their name. They are slowly rounding out into deadly form. I will say this though… you take them lightly they will make you pay.

And they could possibly make it to the finals. Yes, they can. They know they have the talent to do so. They have the belief as well. 

I like how they have finally gone to the players who did well during the summer in Encho Serrano, Jordan Bartlett, and Kurt Lojera. Serrano will be their x-factor. There is so much he can do for them on both ends of the court. He will be their Firestarter this second round. Brandon Bates is turning in good defensive performances and I wouldn’t be surprised if he breaks out on the offensive end soon. They will be a tough match up because they have three bigs who are good in Justine Baltazar, Jamie Malonzo and Bates.

Watch out for them.

