Lions rip Knights for 15th straight win
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 6:16pm

Games Thursday
(Flying V Centre, San Juan)
2 p.m. – AU vs. Letran
4 p.m. – Jose Rizal vs. San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda repeated over archrival Letran, 75-63, on Tuesday to streak to its 15th straight victory while closing in on a potential elimination round-sweep in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Calvin Oftana continued to blossom as a starter and uncorked 16 points, including nine in the third quarter when the Lions unleashed a breakaway run that kept their record immaculate and pushed three wins closer to sweeping their way straight to the best-of-three finals.

But for it to happen, the reigning three-peat champions, who are already assured of a Final Four spot and the twice-to-beat advantage regardless, will have to hurdle Mapua Friday, St. Benilde on October 10 and last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines University on October 17.

“For now, we’re more concerned in improving as a team because the last three games will be an acid test for us especially to the younger players,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.

The Lions had a strong start as they roared to a 24-16 lead at the end of the opening period that they preserved entering the break.

And then Oftana and San Beda’s league-best defense went to work as the Lions held the Knights to just eight points in the third canto while unloading 20 themselves to put a big separation and give them enough cushion to weather a late rally by the latter. 

Letran absorbed its sixth defeat against nine triumphs but remained at solo No. 3.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo fought back from double-digit deficits in eking out an 80-76 victory over Perpetual Help to post its first streak of the season.

Sweet-shooting Jethro Mendoza erupted for a game-high 22 points including 10 in a blistering run in the stretch to help the Generals, who just brought down the San Sebastian Stags four days back, seal their second straight victory and third overall against 11 defeats.

EAC still remained in the cellar but coach Oliver Bunyi is just happy with the way his team is playing the way he wants it played.

“We just want to emphasize on teamwork, not individual talent,” said Bunyi.

The Altas slipped to 3-10.

The scores:

First Game

EAC 80 – Mendoza 22, Gurtiza 13, Maguliano 11, Luciano 9, Taywan 7, Martin 7, De Guzman 6, Gonzales 4, Boffa 1, Cadua 0, Corilla 0, Dayrit 0, Carlos 0, Estacio 0

Perpetual 76 – Peralta 21, Charcos 14, Aurin 12, Razon 11, Adamos 8, Giussani 5, Cuevas 3, Martel 2, Labarda 0, Tamayo 0

Quarterscores: 13-24; 35-39; 54-55; 80-76

Second Game

San Beda 75 – Oftana 16, Doliguez 13, Nelle 12, Canlas 12, Bahio 6, Soberano 6, Tankoua 4, Carino 4, Visser 2, Abuda 0, Noah 0, Cuntapay 0

Letran 63 – Muyang 13, Caralipio 11, Balanza 11, Ambohot 9, Reyson 5, Ular 4, Mina 3, Balagasay 3, Batiller 2, Pambid 2, Yu 0, Sangalang 0, Javillonar 0

Quarterscores: 24-16; 42-34; 62-42; 75-63

