PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jia Morado, Alyssa Valdez and Maddie Madayag
Valdez, Morado, Madayag okayed for Southeast Asian Grand Prix
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and Maddie Madayag on Tuesday were given the green light by their respective mother club teams to play two out of three games for the national women’s volleyball team seeing action in the Southeast Asian Grand Prix in Sta. Rosa, Laguna this weekend.

All three will play on Friday and Sunday but will have to skip the Saturday game since they will fly to Iloilo for a Premier Volleyball League game as Valdez and Morado’s Creamline team clashes with Madayag’s Choco Mucho squad.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, for her part, will reportedly play all three matches even though her PVL team, PacificTown Army, has a scheduled game also in Iloilo on Saturday.

The same goes for Eya Laure of University of Santo Tomas.

Fil-Ams Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy, however, were already ruled out with the former resting an Achilles injury and the latter due to lack of Philippine passport.

Replacing them for the Grand Prix are PLDT’s Grethcel Soltones and Jasmine Nabor.

“We thank everyone for their sacrifice,” said Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. president Joey Romasanta.

The other members of the Shaq delos Santos-coached Nationals — who placed third out of four teams in the first leg a couple of weeks back in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand — are Ces Molina, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Roselyn Doria, Aiza Pontillas, Kath Arado, Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UAAP men's hoops midterm report: FEU and Adamson
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons each tote a 3-4 record at the end of the first round of...
Sports
Enjoy the Ateneo-UP rivalry while it lasts
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Close to 20,000 people watched the Ateneo-UP game live, and who knows how many more followed the games on television or livestream?...
Sports
Angels zero in on semis playoff vs Red Spikers
6 hours ago
Chalk up another win for a streaking Petro Gazz side as the Angels take on winless Chef’s Classics Wednesday 
Sports
UST, Ateneo share Actifit Open net honors
7 hours ago
UST rallied to stun Ateneo in the men’s team finals and foil the Katipunan-based school’s sweep bid in the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
Carlos Edriel Yulo resumes drive for Olympic slot
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo sets out to gain outright entry to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he competes in the...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Lions rip Knights for 15th straight win
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda repeated over archrival Letran, 75-63, on Tuesday to streak to its 15th straight victory while closing in on a potential...
Sports
4 hours ago
UP coach Perasol suspended for 3-games for outburst in Ateneo game
4 hours ago
University of the Philippines head coach Bo Perasol has been handed a three-game suspension by the UAAP.
Sports
19 hours ago
Mikee Romero Urges Collegiate Leagues ‘Stop Fielding Foreigners’
By Jess Diaz | 19 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero is seeking a ban on foreign players in collegiate competitions like the University Athletic Association...
Sports
19 hours ago
Chris Ross, Joe Devance relish roles in SEAG squad
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Fil-Ams Chris Ross and Joe Devance relish the opportunity to finally realize their long-time dreams of being part of Gilas...
Sports
19 hours ago
Bo Perasol issues apology
19 hours ago
The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to further review Sunday’s incident involving...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with