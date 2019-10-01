Valdez, Morado, Madayag okayed for Southeast Asian Grand Prix

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado and Maddie Madayag on Tuesday were given the green light by their respective mother club teams to play two out of three games for the national women’s volleyball team seeing action in the Southeast Asian Grand Prix in Sta. Rosa, Laguna this weekend.

All three will play on Friday and Sunday but will have to skip the Saturday game since they will fly to Iloilo for a Premier Volleyball League game as Valdez and Morado’s Creamline team clashes with Madayag’s Choco Mucho squad.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, for her part, will reportedly play all three matches even though her PVL team, PacificTown Army, has a scheduled game also in Iloilo on Saturday.

The same goes for Eya Laure of University of Santo Tomas.

Fil-Ams Kalei Mau and Alohi Robins-Hardy, however, were already ruled out with the former resting an Achilles injury and the latter due to lack of Philippine passport.

Replacing them for the Grand Prix are PLDT’s Grethcel Soltones and Jasmine Nabor.

“We thank everyone for their sacrifice,” said Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. president Joey Romasanta.

The other members of the Shaq delos Santos-coached Nationals — who placed third out of four teams in the first leg a couple of weeks back in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand — are Ces Molina, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Roselyn Doria, Aiza Pontillas, Kath Arado, Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano.