Angels zero in on semis playoff vs Red Spikers

Games Wednesday:

Collegiate semis

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST

11 a.m. – CSB vs Adamson

Open Conference

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Motolite

6 p.m. – Chef’s Classic vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Chalk up another win for a streaking Petro Gazz side as the Angels take on winless Chef’s Classics Wednesday even as Choco Mucho tries to fuel its own semis drive against Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Angels haven’t dropped a match since yielding a shutout loss to arch rivals Creamline Cool Smashers last August 24, romping past the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers and the Air Force Jet Spikers, nipping the Flying Titans in five then ripping the Motolite, Chef’s Classics and BanKo-Perlas sides to move to second at 7-2.

That installs the Reinforced Conference champions as the heavy favorites to score a repeat of their straight-set win over the Red Spikers, who remained in search for a first victory after 13 games in their maiden stint in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. after the 4 p.m. clash between Choco Mucho, back in the semis hunt with a three-game run, and Motolite, out to rebound from a straight-set loss to BanKo-Perlas last weekend.

While Creamline, unbeaten in 11 games, is assured of at least a playoff for one of the semis berths, the fight for the other three slots in post-elims play remains as tight and fierce as ever with six teams in the thick of the battle.

With another impending win, PetroGazz could be the next team to secure at least a playoff for a semis seat while Motolite (7-4), BanKo-Perlas (7-5), PacificTown-Army (6-5), and Air Force (6-5) and Choco Mucho (5-6) bracing for what looms to be a wild, scrambling finish in the double round elims of the tournament backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

PetroGazz coach Arnold Laniog is expected to try out new combinations in preparation for their tougher matches against PacificTown Army, Motolite, Creamline and Air Force although Jonah Sabete, Cherry Nunag, Jeanette Panaga and Jovielyn Prado are also tipped to take much of the spotlight in a bid to sustain their form heading to their next four games.

But despite their string of setbacks, the Red Spikers have shown tremendous improvement the last few matches with Justine Tiu, Iris Oliveros, Bien Juanillo and the talented Viray twins —NIeza and Jeziela — hoping to finally put up one solid outing to finally nail the elusive win.