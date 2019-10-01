PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Angels haven’t dropped a match since yielding a shutout loss to arch rivals Creamline Cool Smashers last August 24.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Angels zero in on semis playoff vs Red Spikers
(Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 12:20pm

Games Wednesday:

Collegiate semis
9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UST
11 a.m. – CSB vs Adamson

Open Conference
4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Motolite
6 p.m. – Chef’s Classic vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Chalk up another win for a streaking Petro Gazz side as the Angels take on winless Chef’s Classics Wednesday even as Choco Mucho tries to fuel its own semis drive against Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Angels haven’t dropped a match since yielding a shutout loss to arch rivals Creamline Cool Smashers last August 24, romping past the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers and the Air Force Jet Spikers, nipping the Flying Titans in five then ripping the Motolite, Chef’s Classics and BanKo-Perlas sides to move to second at 7-2.

That installs the Reinforced Conference champions as the heavy favorites to score a repeat of their straight-set win over the Red Spikers, who remained in search for a first victory after 13 games in their maiden stint in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. after the 4 p.m. clash between Choco Mucho, back in the semis hunt with a three-game run, and Motolite, out to rebound from a straight-set loss to BanKo-Perlas last weekend.

While Creamline, unbeaten in 11 games, is assured of at least a playoff for one of the semis berths, the fight for the other three slots in post-elims play remains as tight and fierce as ever with six teams in the thick of the battle.

With another impending win, PetroGazz could be the next team to secure at least a playoff for a semis seat while Motolite (7-4), BanKo-Perlas (7-5), PacificTown-Army (6-5), and Air Force (6-5) and Choco Mucho (5-6) bracing for what looms to be a wild, scrambling finish in the double round elims of the tournament backed by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

PetroGazz coach Arnold Laniog is expected to try out new combinations in preparation for their tougher matches against PacificTown Army, Motolite, Creamline and Air Force although Jonah Sabete, Cherry Nunag, Jeanette Panaga and Jovielyn Prado are also tipped to take much of the spotlight in a bid to sustain their form heading to their next four games.

But despite their string of setbacks, the Red Spikers have shown tremendous improvement the last few matches with Justine Tiu, Iris Oliveros, Bien Juanillo and the talented Viray twins —NIeza and Jeziela — hoping to finally put up one solid outing to finally nail the elusive win.

PETRO GAZZ PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Enjoy the Ateneo-UP rivalry while it lasts
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Close to 20,000 people watched the Ateneo-UP game live, and who knows how many more followed the games on television or livestream?...
Sports
UAAP ‘imports’ show way in MVP race
By John Bryan Ulanday | October 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Santo Tomas super-rookie Soulemane Chabi Yo and Ateneo slotman Angelo Kouame showed the way in the MVP race halfway through the eliminations of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
Sports
UAAP men's hoops midterm report: FEU and Adamson
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons each tote a 3-4 record at the end of the first round of...
Sports
Manny Pacquiao breaks loose, scores 42
1 day ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao found himself open and exploded for 42 points last Saturday in a 107-101 victory by the MPBL Executives...
Sports
Perasol hopes blowout loss to Ateneo fires up Maroons
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
For UP Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol, his team's recent loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles should serve as a wake up...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
UST, Ateneo share Actifit Open net honors
1 hour ago
UST rallied to stun Ateneo in the men’s team finals and foil the Katipunan-based school’s sweep bid in the PPS-PEPP...
Sports
13 hours ago
Mikee Romero Urges Collegiate Leagues ‘Stop Fielding Foreigners’
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero is seeking a ban on foreign players in collegiate competitions like the University Athletic Association...
Sports
13 hours ago
Chris Ross, Joe Devance relish roles in SEAG squad
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fil-Ams Chris Ross and Joe Devance relish the opportunity to finally realize their long-time dreams of being part of Gilas...
Sports
13 hours ago
Bo Perasol issues apology
13 hours ago
The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to further review Sunday’s incident involving...
Sports
13 hours ago
Pinoy shuttlers upbeat on SEA Games
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Philippine badminton coach Arolas (Bogs) Amahit Jr. said yesterday the run-up in preparing for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with