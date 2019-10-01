UAAP men's hoops midterm report: FEU and Adamson

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons each tote a 3-4 record at the end of the first round of the men’s basketball tournament of UAAP Season 82. However, FEU is at fourth spot while Adamson is at sixth. In fifth place — also with the same win-loss slate is La Salle, which is rapidly climbing the charts.

How do we rate both FEU and Adamson? At this stage for both teams, it is finding that balance.

FEU Tamaraws

Grade: C

I have not seen a Tamaraws team in recent memory blow hot and cold. But that is because of the youth movement within this team. The veterans have been inconsistent as well. Of the veterans, it is only Wendell Comboy and LJ Gonzales who have really “played well” although the latter too has been missing in action on certain occasions. As such, they don’t really look like their frightening selves from two years ago. Of course, that was when they had their veterans who have all since moved on. College ball of course means constant movement.

For FEU to make serious headway against a hard-charging La Salle team, Barkley Eboña, Hubert Cani, Ken Tuffin and Alec Stockton must rise above it all.

Xyrus Torres, Royce Alforque and Patrick Tchuente have shone but I will go easy on the newcomers as they are still finding their footing. Torres though will be a huge threat in years to come. If Tchuente can continue to put up good numbers, that will help this team. He didn’t look too good in the summer as he returned from injury. He is showing flashes of potential. I think at this point, it is the locals who have to really show up, especially the veterans.

They are good in defense but what good is that if they cannot score? They will have their hands full when they take on a University of the Philippines team that is looking to bounce back from a terrible loss to open the second round.

Adamson Soaring Falcons

Grade: C

This is another team with talent but imbalanced in terms of veterans and rookies. Of the true vets, it is only Jerrick Ahanmisi and Simon Camacho. Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos and Egie Boy Mojica are only in their second playing year.

Granted, Lastimosa has lost some of his effectivity with Chauca taking those shots he used to fire up. That doesn’t mean he cannot be effective. He has to adjust to Chauca’s presence. It is unusual but Chauca has supplied the firepower and the moxie this team has been missing.

Ahanmisi has finally picked up the pace after looking sluggish early. Lenda Douanga gives them a chance to compete. But he too is gaining experience as the season wears on. As such, Adamson is led by Val Chauca, Ahanmisi, and Douanga. If this team can find some scoring sock from the forward position that will ease things for Douanga and others like Aaron Fermin and Camacho.

No doubt, they have potential. They just need to find that balance. With the first round done, they have to make those adjustments.

They open the second round against dangerous UE that seems to have found its footing.