Enjoy the Ateneo-UP rivalry while it lasts

MANILA, Philippines – Enjoy this rivalry between Ateneo and UP. While it lasts.

While is it so tantalizing? Aside from the fact that Ateneo sits at the east end of Katipunan and UP on the west, both schools moved to the area and away from Manila in 1949. The two schools’ presence built the entire residential and commercial area of Quezon City and Marikina. Both are academic rivals. They were athletic rivals in the formative years of the NCAA. In basketball, football and volleyball, theirs has been a white-hot rivalry in the last decade.

For the current UP basketball program, there are the Gomez De Liaño brothers who went to Ateneo during their grade school years. Kobe Paras briefly went to Ateneo. Next year, former Ateneo Blue Eaglet and Blue Eagle Brix Ramos joins them. The coaching staff of Bo Perasol, and Ricky and Mark Dandan were with Ateneo. Mark went to Ateneo de Manila. Janjan Jaboneta and Pio Longa went to Ateneo de Cebu.

Their juniors team has a smattering of former Blue Eaglets as well in King Vergeire, Jordi Gomez De Liaño and Matt Santiago (there were even more in the previous years).

UP’s Team B, meanwhile, has former Blue Eaglet Migo Santos. Ateneo’s Team B has for Junior Maroons point guard Polo Labao.

The Fighting Maroons also have a contingent from La Salle in Ricci Rivero, Jayboy Gob, Noah Webb and Paras. So throw that ADMU-DLSU element in there.

The two Blue Eagles out of action this year are Jolo Mendoza and Raffy Verano. Jolo’s father, Jiggs, is a former UP player. Raffy’s dad, Mike, is a former UP men’s volleyball team captain who led the school to some UAAP titles.

All these sub-plots that weave in and out… definitely, there is some romance beyond the alphabet.

Last year’s finals match up (won by Ateneo) was something else. A refreshing change from the usual Ateneo-La Salle fare with UST or FEU occasionally crashing the party.

Right now, UP has a team, a lineup that will compete for a title. If you ask me, they have a two-year window to win it — this year and next.

Why did I say while it lasts?

La Salle is rearming. They are plotting a return to glory. They are next year’s UAAP hosts, and they will put on all the stops to win it all next year. Bu don’t think they have given up on this season. They are finally finding their legs and will be dangerous. There are some who opine they will barge into the finals as a dark horse team. That is very possible.

You simply cannot overlook them. If you do, they will make pay.

Last weekend, DLSU got what they wanted when they upended UST and FEU tripped Adamson. La Salle knows they have a better team than the latter two and they can’t wait to make a run this second round.

Over at UST, Aldin Ayo is building a very good team. They look highly dangerous and if they pick it up a notch or two, they too can win it all. But first, they have to get past La Salle.

National University has the makings of a very good team. And will build one in the next year or two.

And the player ties that bind these two teams will even loosen up as others take their place. Theirs might not have the same compelling story as the current ones.

Ateneo may look good right now and they remain the team to beat at 7-0. The funny thing is they have been winning because of their defense. It was yesterday where they put it all together on a sustained effort on both ends of the court to thrash UP, 89-63. Isaac Go hasn’t even played well.

This will also be the last ride for five of their players in Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go, Thirdy Ravena and Adrian Wong. While this is for next season, other teams know that Ateneo will be vulnerable. That is for next season.

This one is far from won.

And you still cannot also discount UP. If they find their balance as a team, they will go somewhere. They do have a lineup that can win it all.

Since the start of 2019, there were very few games where UP fielded an intact lineup. They are learning to play together with a smattering of alpha males inside that locker room. They had the good fortune to adding Akhuetie, Rivero and Paras. There is a time frame for all three of them including the De Liaño brothers who are special players. Thus, the jury is still out if they have put up a consistent program.

Close to 20,000 people watched the Ateneo-UP game live, and who knows how many more followed the games on television or livestream? The second round meeting looks to be as explosive.

But enjoy it while it lasts, because the others are coming.