Jamie Malonzo of La Salle works through the defense of UST's Zachary Huang.
UAAP
UAAP Saturday: DLSU makes its move; FEU posts big win
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – The victories by the De La Salle Green Archers, Far Eastern University Tamaraws and the University of the East Red Warriors shook up the standings of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.

UE deflated NU with a 78-72 win for a 2-5 record. La Salle routed UST, 92-77, and FEU rebounded from an ugly loss with an 83-71 triumph over inconsistent Adamson.

FEU, DLSU and Adamson are all tied at 3-4.

Let’s take a look at La Salle’s huge win over suddenly mortal UST and FEU’s takedown of the Soaring Falcons.

I thought that La Salle did a good job of containing Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame (3-12 and six points, although he did grab 19 rebounds and blocked five shots) in their first meeting, and they pulled the same job on UST’s Soulemane Chabi Yo, who shot a season worst 40% from the field. He has never shot below 46% this season, and his field goal average entering the La Salle match was a league-best 58%

Watch out, because the Green Archers are getting better.

Honestly, I don’t know why Rhenz Abando cannot be turned loose. In the vernacular…. “Parang pigil”. Nine field goal attempts? I cannot only attribute that to La Salle’s defense. It also didn’t help that he was in and out of the ball game (he lost a tooth during the game). And I am also not only referring to this game.

What also helped La Salle in this game was them giving more minutes to the players who were there during the summer in Jordan Bartlett, Tyrus Hill, Joaqui Manuel and Encho Serrano. Of the three late comers, only Jamie Malonzo is getting major minutes.

As for FEU, Patrick Tchuente led the way in helping the Tamaraws to this badly needed win —and a huge one at that — over slumping Adamson. When Tchuente plays well, FEU wins. Alec Stockton finally played well, but other veterans in Hubert Cani and Ken Tuffin are having forgettable seasons.

Of concern is that the bigs not contributing much. Looking at them, it is too much of a guard lineup. They are lucky that Adamson was struggling on the offensive end. 

The Falcons outrebounded FEU, 55-51, grabbed 25 offensive boards, and scored 18 points off them. If they did a better job of putting that ball back in, this would have been closer if not a different story.

ADAMSON FEU LA SALLE UAAP UST
