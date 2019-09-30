Perasol hopes blowout loss to Ateneo fires up Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — For UP Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol, his team's recent loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles should serve as a wake-up call.
UP lost by 26 points to Ateneo, 89-63, in Sunday's "Battle of Katipunan" in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tournament.
The Maroons coach admitted that he was also expecting so much from this season's roster, similar as the UP community.
With all humility, Perasol said he is accepting all the harsh words that go with every defeat.
Perasol appealed to the UP community to "pick up the pieces" and "not beat each other up" when the team loses a game.
"We have to be behind each other, come what may, through thick or thin, rather than be at each other's throat when we lose by one point or by 26 points," the coach said.
Perasol stressed that he is not only coaching for himself or for the players but also for the entire UP community who were watching the game live or at their homes.
"I know that if I do not deliver now and go all the way in Season 82, then I have no business being at the bench of the UP Maroons any minute longer," he said.
With this, Perasol said he intends to lead the UP men's basketball team to victory in the UAAP Season 82.
UP ranks second among eight teams with a 5-2 win-loss record at the end of the first round of eliminations for this year's men's basketball tournament.
UAAP commissioner Jensen Ilagan said the body will review the incident that led to the ejection of Perasol during the game between UP and Ateneo. Under UAAP house rules, an ejection merits an automatic one-game suspension.
