Angelo Kouame slams one home to cap off a dominant Ateneo victory.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
In photos: Ateneo dominates UP, sweeps 1st round assignments
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 10:46am
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles reasserted their might in the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament, routing the UP Fighting Maroons, 89-63, on Sunday to win all their seven assignments in the first round of eliminations.
Relive the action in this photos by Philstar.com’s Erwin Cagadas.
By Olmin Leyba | September 30, 2019 - 12:00am
