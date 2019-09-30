PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Angelo Kouame slams one home to cap off a dominant Ateneo victory.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
In photos: Ateneo dominates UP, sweeps 1st round assignments
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles reasserted their might in the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament, routing the UP Fighting Maroons, 89-63, on Sunday to win all their seven assignments in the first round of eliminations.

Relive the action in this photos by Philstar.com’s Erwin Cagadas.

ATENEO EAGLES MAROONS UAAP UP
