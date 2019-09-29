Warriors tame Bulldogs for second win

MANILA, Philippines -- The UE Red Warriors came out hot against the NU Bulldogs for their second win, 78-72, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

UE zoomed to a blazing start in the opening canto, leading the Bulldogs 9-2 early in the game.

With Phillip Manalang waxing hot from deep, the Warriors were able to bury the Bulldogs in a double-digit deficit in the first quarter.

Shaun Ildefonso drained a buzzer-beater three from halfcourt to bring NU within six, 12-18.

Despite effort efrom the Bulldogs to get back into the game, trimming the deifict and even tying the game at 45-all in the third quarter, timely runs from the Warriors were able to hold them off.

Led by Patrick Yu and Migs Oczon, the Bulldogs made a last-ditch effort to get back into the game, only trailing by a point, 68-69, late in the fourth quarter.

But scoring from Neil Tolentino and Rey Suerte put a stop to the comeback.

The Warrior defense clamped down on Dave Ildefonso and Issa Gaye, limiting their chances on offense.

While Manalang and Alex Diakhite were go-to scorers in UE's victory.

The Red Warriors end their first round with a 2-5 record while NU slips to 1-6.