PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UE's Jem Cruz soars for a lay-up.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Warriors tame Bulldogs for second win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines -- The UE Red Warriors came out hot against the NU Bulldogs for their second win, 78-72, in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

UE zoomed to a blazing start in the opening canto, leading the Bulldogs 9-2 early in the game.

With Phillip Manalang waxing hot from deep, the Warriors were able to bury the Bulldogs in a double-digit deficit in the first quarter. 

Shaun Ildefonso drained a buzzer-beater three from halfcourt to bring NU within six, 12-18.

Despite effort efrom the Bulldogs to get back into the game, trimming the deifict and even tying the game at 45-all in the third quarter, timely runs from the Warriors were able to hold them off.

Led by Patrick Yu and Migs Oczon, the Bulldogs made a last-ditch effort to get back into the game, only trailing by a point, 68-69, late in the fourth quarter.

But scoring from Neil Tolentino and Rey Suerte put a stop to the comeback.

The Warrior defense clamped down on Dave Ildefonso and Issa Gaye, limiting their chances on offense.

While Manalang and Alex Diakhite were go-to scorers in UE's victory.

The Red Warriors end their first round with a 2-5 record while NU slips to 1-6.

BASKETBALL UAAP UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao explodes for 42 points as MPBL Execs exact revenge over Dubai All Stars
4 hours ago
Burying six triples, Pacquiao surpassed his 35-point production in a 96-99 overtime loss to the All Stars, composed of Filipino...
Sports
Reports: Fil-Am Spoelstra signs long-term extension with Heat
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Spoelstra, who has served as the Heat's head coach since 2008, quietly negotiated a new contract that will keep him with the...
Sports
Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT
1 day ago
In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika...
Sports
Spence, Porter eye Pacquiao as next foe
September 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout with the winner looking at a possible 2020 showdown with Manny Pacquaio.
Sports
Lady Bulldogs breeze past Lady Warriors, sweep first round
4 hours ago
The Lady Bulldogs jumped the gun and used a telling 37-3 first quarter barrage to set the tone for their seventh win this...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Spence tops Porter by split decision, unifies welterweight belts
1 hour ago
Errol Spence successfully defended his IBF belt and seized the WBC title on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), defeating Shawn...
Sports
15 hours ago
McDaniels leads TNT to 2nd win
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Riding on the infectious all-around performance of import KJ McDaniels, TNT KaTropa hammered out a 103-91 victory over Rain...
Sports
15 hours ago
Archers shoot down Tigers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
La Salle threw its might on Santo Tomas, running away with an emphatic 92-77 win to end its 82nd UAAP men’s basketball...
Sports
15 hours ago
Ring judge says character is vital
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
WBC committee chairman of ring officials Hubert Minn said the other day character is the trait that sets apart the best boxing...
Sports
15 hours ago
PLDT clobbers Sta. Lucia
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
PLDT scored a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 sweep over Sta. Lucia yesterday for a huge rebound win coming from a paltry opening-day...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with