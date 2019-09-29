PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Senator Manny Pacquiao and the MPBL Execs beat the Dubai All Stars behind Pacquiao's 42 points
MPBL
Pacquiao explodes for 42 points as MPBL Execs exact revenge over Dubai All Stars
(Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 11:07am

DUBAI — Senator Manny Pacquiao proved his first game explosion was no fluke with a 42-point output that lifted the MPBL Executives past the Dubai All Stars, 107-101, on Saturday in an exhibition game of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season at Hamdan Sports Complex here.

Burying six triples, Pacquiao surpassed his 35-point production in a 96-99 overtime loss to the All Stars, composed of Filipino standouts from all over the United Arab Emirates, on Friday.

Pacquiao, founder and CEO of the MPBL, drilled in his first triple attempt to set the tone for the Executives’ romp as they zoomed ahead, 62-36, early in the third quarter before coasting to victory.

Emmer Oreta, the MPBL Operations Head, supported Pacquiao with 14 points, followed by David Sisson, Pacquiao’s personal assistant, with 12, all from 3-point zone, and Ronald Lamocha of the Davao Occidental Tigers with 10.

MPBL analyst Christian Luanzon added 9 points, all in the third quarter which the MPBL Executives took, 78-58.

The Dubai All Stars got 22 points from Jerry Mendez, 14 from Sonny Toring and 11 each from Jacob Rosal and Enrico Bawic.

Following a 2-pointer by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, Pacquiao clustered 10 points, spiked by two triples, to shove the Executives to a 99-77 spread midway of the fourth quarter.

Pacquiao also tallied six assists, two rebounds and two steals for the Executives, who were coached by MPBL Deputy Commissioner Zaldy Realubit.

