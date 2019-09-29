Reports: Fil-Am Spoelstra signs long-term extension with Heat

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-American Erik Spoelstra has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Miami Heat.

Spoelstra, who has served as the Heat's head coach since 2008, quietly negotiated a new contract that will keep him with the Heat until the 2024-2025 season.

Story filed: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has agreed to a long-term contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. Spoelstra, who had one year left on deal, quietly negotiated extension that's been finalized on the eve of his 12th season as head coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2019

ESPN reports that this extension will allow him to be the league's second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, behind San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

ESPN story on Erik Spoelstra, Heat agreeing on contract extension. Spoelstra, who's won two titles as coach, is the NBA's second longest tenured active coach with one team -- behind only Gregg Popovich. https://t.co/nERDPoNUNs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2019

Spoelstra led the Miami Heat to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra coached the Big Three era with Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh with the Miami squad.

While the Heat missed the playoffs last season, Spoelstra's squad signed All-Star guard Jimmy Butler in the offseason to reshape the roster.

The Heat begin their season with an open training camp on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).