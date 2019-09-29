PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra quietly signed an extension contract with the Miami Heat that will leave him tenured with the squad until the 2024-2025 NBA season, ESPN reports.
AFP
Reports: Fil-Am Spoelstra signs long-term extension with Heat
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-American Erik Spoelstra has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Miami Heat.

Spoelstra, who has served as the Heat's head coach since 2008, quietly negotiated a new contract that will keep him with the Heat until the 2024-2025 season.

ESPN reports that this extension will allow him to be the league's second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, behind San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

Spoelstra led the Miami Heat to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Spoelstra coached the Big Three era with Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh with the Miami squad. 

While the Heat missed the playoffs last season, Spoelstra's squad signed All-Star guard Jimmy Butler in the offseason to reshape the roster.

The Heat begin their season with an open training camp on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

BASKETBALL MIAMI HEAT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT
1 day ago
In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika...
Sports
Spence, Porter eye Pacquiao as next foe
September 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout with the winner looking at a possible 2020 showdown with Manny Pacquaio.
Sports
Pacquiao explodes for 42 points as MPBL Execs exact revenge over Dubai All Stars
1 hour ago
Burying six triples, Pacquiao surpassed his 35-point production in a 96-99 overtime loss to the All Stars, composed of Filipino...
Sports
Reports: Fil-Am Spoelstra signs long-term extension with Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Spoelstra, who has served as the Heat's head coach since 2008, quietly negotiated a new contract that will keep him with the...
Sports
Red-hot Tony Lascuña storms ahead with 68
By Dante Navarro | September 29, 2019 - 12:00am
Just like that, Tony Lascuña is on top by his lonesome, dispatching a pair of Taiwanese aces that crowded him atop the leaderboard with a four-under 68, pushing the Filipino ace two shots ahead of Thai Ratchapol...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Lady Bulldogs breeze past Lady Warriors, sweep first round
1 hour ago
The Lady Bulldogs jumped the gun and used a telling 37-3 first quarter barrage to set the tone for their seventh win this...
Sports
12 hours ago
McDaniels leads TNT to 2nd win
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Riding on the infectious all-around performance of import KJ McDaniels, TNT KaTropa hammered out a 103-91 victory over Rain...
Sports
12 hours ago
Archers shoot down Tigers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
La Salle threw its might on Santo Tomas, running away with an emphatic 92-77 win to end its 82nd UAAP men’s basketball...
Sports
12 hours ago
Ring judge says character is vital
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
WBC committee chairman of ring officials Hubert Minn said the other day character is the trait that sets apart the best boxing...
Sports
12 hours ago
PLDT clobbers Sta. Lucia
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
PLDT scored a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 sweep over Sta. Lucia yesterday for a huge rebound win coming from a paltry opening-day...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with