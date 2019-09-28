BaliPure frustrates Chef's Classics in five-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines — The BaliPure Water Defenders kept the Chef's Classics Lady Red Spikers winless after outlasting them in five sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 17-15, in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Despite trailing big in the deciding fifth set, 6-10, Grace Bombita and the Water Defenders were able to deny the Lady Red Spikers the victory.

Justine Tiu and Nieza Viray tried to will Chef's Classics back into the match in the clutch, but a crucial net touch eventually gave the victory to BaliPure.

Bombita scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Water Defenders to their third win.

Meanwhile, Tiu's 23-point outing was all for naught as her squad stayed winless in the conference.