PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
BaliPure skipper Grace Bombita erupted for 27 points in the Water Defenders' five-set victory over Chef's Classics on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Sports Vision
BaliPure frustrates Chef's Classics in five-set thriller
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The BaliPure Water Defenders kept the Chef's Classics Lady Red Spikers winless after outlasting them in five sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 17-15, in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Despite trailing big in the deciding fifth set, 6-10, Grace Bombita and the Water Defenders were able to deny the Lady Red Spikers the victory.

Justine Tiu and Nieza Viray tried to will Chef's Classics back into the match in the clutch, but a crucial net touch eventually gave the victory to BaliPure.

Bombita scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Water Defenders to their third win.

Meanwhile, Tiu's 23-point outing was all for naught as her squad stayed winless in the conference.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas women score breakthrough win in Asia Cup, avoid relegation
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After going winless in their three group stage matches, the Filipina cagers were able to score a victory and avoided rel...
Sports
Everlast champions first transgender boxer in 'Be First' campaign
9 hours ago
Manuel, who was sidelined by an injury while competing in the 2012 Olympic trials, fought his way back into the ring after...
Sports
Golden Tigresses devour Lady Archers
8 hours ago
Last season's MVP Grace Irebu once again got things done on the paint as she fired 36 points and 20 rebounds for the Golden...
Sports
Spence, Porter to unify welterweight titles; Winner on collision course with Pacquiao
1 day ago
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout...
Sports
Volley Masters snare S Turf QF berth
9 hours ago
Jonarth Molinyawe delivered 11 hits while eight others scored three points or more as the IEM Volley Masters finished second...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Serrano explodes for career-high 29 points as Archers tame Tigers
2 hours ago
La Salle rode on the shoulders of Encho Serrano to stun University of Santo Tomas, 92-77, in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball...
Sports
4 hours ago
BanKo blanks Motolite, fans PVL semis bid
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Avenging their first round loss against the Motolite spikers, Nicole Tiamzon and BanKo Perlas simply dominated their opp...
Sports
9 hours ago
Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT
9 hours ago
In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika...
Sports
19 hours ago
NLEX uses balanced attack to top Meralco
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
NLEX squandered a 16-point cushion but hung tough in the endgame to dispatch Meralco, 105-99, last night for back-to-back...
Sports
19 hours ago
Tim Cone wary of Thais, Denzel Bowles-led Indons
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects Indonesia, a squad bannered by two familiar faces in coach Rajko Toroman and import...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with