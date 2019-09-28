BanKo blanks Motolite, fans PVL semis bid

MANILA, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers strengthened their semifinals bid in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after sweeping Motolite, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Avenging their first round loss against the Motolite spikers, Nicole Tiamzon and BanKo Perlas simply dominated their opponents.

While the Motolite squad was able to get an advantage over BanKo early in the sets, errors enabled the Perlas Spikers to get back and take over the game.

Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio came out big for the Perlas Spikers in the win.

Kathy Bersola also had a big performance against Motolite.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos was a bright spot for the Motolite squad in the loss.

BanKo improves to 7-5 while Motolite falls to a 7-4 record.