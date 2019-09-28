PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Dzi Gervacio goes up for a spike against Motolite in their second round encounter in the PVL Open Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
BanKo blanks Motolite, fans PVL semis bid
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The BanKo Perlas Spikers strengthened their semifinals bid in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after sweeping Motolite, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Avenging their first round loss against the Motolite spikers, Nicole Tiamzon and BanKo Perlas simply dominated their opponents.

While the Motolite squad was able to get an advantage over BanKo early in the sets, errors enabled the Perlas Spikers to get back and take over the game.

Tiamzon and Dzi Gervacio came out big for the Perlas Spikers in the win.

Kathy Bersola also had a big performance against Motolite.

Meanwhile, Tots Carlos was a bright spot for the Motolite squad in the loss.

BanKo improves to 7-5 while Motolite falls to a 7-4 record.

