Volley Masters snare S Turf QF berth
(Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Instituto Estetico Manila fought back from a second set defeat and repulsed VNS Volleyball Club, 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-19, to clinch the other quarterfinals slot in Group A of the Spikers’ Turf Season 4 Open Conference at Paco Arena in Manila last Thursday.

Jonarth Molinyawe delivered 11 hits while eight others scored three points or more as the IEM Volley Masters finished second behind the unbeaten Cignal HD Spikers (4-0) in group play with a 4-1 slate.

VNS, led by Cris Dumago and Jason Sarabia’s combined 26 points, bowed out of the quarters race with a 2-2 card for joint third with Adamson.

Hachiran-Far Eastern U, with skipper JP Bugaoan firing 15 points and Peter Quiel adding 10 markers, rebounded from a loss to PLDT as it subdued San Sebastian College, 25-8, 25-12, 28-26, to stay in the hunt with a 3-2 mark in Group C.

Perpetual Help took the first quarters seat in Group C with a five-game sweep with PLDT, toting a 3-1 slate, eyeing to nail the other with a victory against Coast Guard on Tuesday.

With identical 4-0 records in Group B, Air Force and Ateneo join Cignal, IEM and Perpetual Help in the next round along with Sta. Elena, which paces Group D with four straight wins with Phl Navy in second with a 3-0 mark.

Meanwhile, Navy guns for a fourth straight win against San Beda tomorrow (Sunday) with Cignal also going for a sweep against ousted Adamson and Air Force and Ateneo facing off for the top seeding in their group.

