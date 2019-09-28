PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Patricio Manuel is the first ever transgender professional boxer
Everlast
Everlast champions first transgender boxer in 'Be First' campaign
(Philstar.com) - September 28, 2019 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Patricio Manuel, the first transgender professional boxer, is now part of premier boxing brand Everlast's "Be First" campaign.

Manuel, who was sidelined by an injury while competing in the 2012 Olympic trials, fought his way back into the ring after transitioning to become a male fighter.

"Everlast is humanizing the world of boxing in a way that's never been done before by shedding light on inspiring athletes like Patricio Manuel," said Everlast in an email to UK-based website Mashable.

"This is the first step of many campaigns you can expect to see from Everlast within the next year that defy norms and highlights all kinds of fighters," they added.

The "Be First" campaign champions underdogs in the sport, including amputee boxer Jinji Martinez.

According to Mashable, Everlast named the campagin after the boxing term "Be First", which encourages boxers to fore their opponents to follow their lead.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Spence, Porter to unify welterweight titles; Winner on collision course with Pacquiao
1 day ago
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout...
Sports
F2-Petron grudge match kicks off PSL Invitational
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Arch enemies F2 Logistics and Petron open another chapter in their fabled rivalry when they banner an explosive triple-bill to open the 2019 Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference today at the Ynares Sports...
Sports
Dioceldo Sy suggests out-of-box idea
By Joaquin Henson | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s not a formal proposal, at least not yet but Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy is seriously considering to push the idea of opening the PBA’s doors to competing brands for discussion at the Board...
Sports
Pacquiao, Spence, Porter and an Uzbek
By Bill Velasco | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
The world welterweight unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter is stirring the pot for a potentially attractive offer to bring Manny Pacquiao into the mix.
Sports
Tigers eye 5-2 record to close out Round One
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Santo Tomas collides with slumping La Salle in a mission to get a good run going and fortify hold of third spot heading into the second round of the 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the MOA Arena in...
Sports
Latest
16 minutes ago
Volley Masters snare S Turf QF berth
16 minutes ago
Jonarth Molinyawe delivered 11 hits while eight others scored three points or more as the IEM Volley Masters finished second...
Sports
21 minutes ago
Pacquiao drops game-high 35 points but Dubai All Stars prevail in OT
21 minutes ago
In the end, the more coordinated home team prevailed, 99-96, in overtime even as Sen. Pacquiao, CEO and founder of the Maharlika...
Sports
43 minutes ago
Gilas women score breakthrough win in Asia Cup, avoid relegation
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
After going winless in their three group stage matches, the Filipina cagers were able to score a victory and avoided rel...
Sports
10 hours ago
NLEX uses balanced attack to top Meralco
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
NLEX squandered a 16-point cushion but hung tough in the endgame to dispatch Meralco, 105-99, last night for back-to-back...
Sports
10 hours ago
Tim Cone wary of Thais, Denzel Bowles-led Indons
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects Indonesia, a squad bannered by two familiar faces in coach Rajko Toroman and import...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with