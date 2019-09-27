PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Amit ranked 3rd best in women’s billiards
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Rubilen Amit has zoomed to the top three in the women’s rankings recently released by the World Pool-Billiards Association.

The 37-year-old Amit’s rise can be credited to a pair of runner-up finishes in the China Open in Shanghai, China early this month and the 32nd Japan 9-Ball Open in Tokyo, Japan last July, which amassed her a total of 10,573 points.

On top are two Chinese — Yu Han (12,180) and Chen Siming (10,720).

This is the highest Amit has gotten since she leapfrogged to No. 1 exactly a decade ago when she snared one of her two World 10-ball titles.

The recent development should be a big boost to Amit, a two-time World 10-ball champion and a World 9-ball runner-up, as she spearheads the country’s campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Manila Hotel Tent late this year.

In the last SEAG in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Philippines snared two golds courtesy of Chezka Centeno and Carlo Biado on top of a silver from Amit and a couple of bronzes.

And even if Amit, who had already harvested six SEAG mints, will not win the gold again, she is making sure a Filipino does.

“Of course, we are all going for the gold. But again, if it’s not me, I want the winner to be a Filipino,” said Amit.

