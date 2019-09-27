Generals stun Stags, end 10-game drought

Games Tuesday

(Flying V Centre, San Juan)

12 p.m. – EAC vs. Perpetual

2 p.m. – Letran vs San Beda

4 p.m. – LPU vs Mapua

MANILA, Philippines – Emilio Aguinaldo College showed there is still some fight left in it as it pulled the rug from under San Sebastian, 79-75, on Friday to end a long 10-game slide in the 95th NCAA basketball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Kriss Gurtiza got his third straight start and responded well by erupting for 16 points, all coming in the second half when the Generals fended off repeated fightbacks by the Stags, in securing their second win against 11 losses.

It was EAC’s first win in a long while as its last win came on July 12 — a shock 84-82 upset of last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines University.

While it didn’t get the Generals out of last place and resuscitate their dead Final Four bid, the win somehow restored the confidence out of coach Oliver Bunyi’s young, rebuilding squad.

“We have no more chance of making the Final Four. But we are still trying to get better every practice, every game,” said Bunyi.

San Sebastian slumped to its second straight defeat and sixth overall against seven victories that allowed an idle Mapua (7-6) to catch up on the former at fourth spot.

Earlier, Arellano stunned St. Benilde, 75-69, to improve to 4-10.

The Blazers sputtered to 6-7.

The scores:

First game

AU 75 – Salado 18, Sablan 14, Arana 13, Bayla 9, Concepcion 8, Talampas 6, Oliva 5, Santos 2, Sunga 0, Alcoriza 0, Espiritu 0

St. Benilde 69 – Gutang 15, Belgica 13, Dixon 9, Nayve 8, Haruna 6, Leutcheu 6, Carlos 5, Naboa 2, Young 2, Flores 2, Sangco 1, Lim 0

Quarters: 13-15; 33-29; 57-47; 75-69

Second game

EAC 79 – Taywan 16, Gurtiza 16, Mendoza 15, Maguliano 7, De Guzman 7, Boffa 6, Corilla 3, Martin 3, Gonzales 2, Luciano 2, Dayrit 2, Estacio 0, Cadua 0

San Sebastian 75 – Bulanadi 28, Capobres 13, Ilagan 10, Desoyo 10, Calahat 7, Calma 3, Sumoda 2, Villapando 2, Tero 0, Altamirano 0, Isidro 0, Cosari 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14; 34-24; 55-49; 79-75