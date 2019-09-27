Motolite, BanKo-Perlas face off in key PVL duel

MANILA, Philippines – Motolite and BanKo-Perlas brace for another tight, fierce duel as they try to fuel their respective semifinal drive in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Open Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan Saturday.

Motolite bucked the absence of injured top hitter Myla Pablo and regrouped in the decider to pull off a tough 25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 29-31, 19-17 decision in their first round elims clash with BanKo Perlas last September 11. Motolite would win two of its next three games without the former National University star to firm up its semis bid with a 7-3 slate for third.

In contrast, the Perlas Spikers stumbled and suffered back-to-back shutout losses to the surging Air Force Jet Spikers and the streaking PetroGazz Angels and tumbled out of the Top 4.

Though they remain in the thick of the race with a 6-5 card for fifth, the Perlas Spikers need to check their skid with the Jet Spikers (5-5) and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans (4-6) also very much in the hunt for at least a playoff for the last Final Four berth in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Gametime is at 2 p.m. with Pablo, whose lower back injury hampered the team’s campaign in the recent Reinforced Conference, hoping to suit up again in anticipation of another power clash with the likes of Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, Dzi Gervacio and Sue Roces, who are also going all-out for a big rebound.

Meanwhile, BaliPure and Chef’s Classics face off in a duel of ousted teams with the Water Defenders, out of the semis race with a 2-10 mark, seeking to duplicate their first round four-set romp over the league’s newcomers, who remain winless in 12 games.

Meanwhile, Creamline hopes to put up a strong showing coming off a long rest as it tangles with a resurgent Air Force at 4 p.m. in Sunday's explosive playdate that also pits the third-running PacificTown Army (6-4) against Choco Mucho clash at 2 p.m. also in San Juan.