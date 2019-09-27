PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Fil-Peruvian Val Chauca helped victims of the San Marcelino fire on Thursday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Adamson's Chauca offers help to victims in San Marcelino fire
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — A point guard is often dishing out dimes on the hardcourt, but Adamson guard Val Chauca gave a different kind of assist on Thursday.

A fire erupted in a residential area near Adamson University past noon on Thursday, and Chauca did not hesitate to assist those who were affected.

The Soaring Falcon cager helped owners of an electronic shop get their valuables out during the fire.

He also went to the evacuation rooms inside the University and helped out the students affected by the incident.

Dormitories of the students were also ravaged by the fire.

Members of the Adamson community praised the cager for his actions.

Chauca also gave a shoutout to his fellow student-athletes who also came out to help during the incident

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bolick sends cryptic tweet after Gilas snub
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
While Bolick and Perez were named in the 3x3 pool, Bolick seemed to send a cryptic message after the snub.
Sports
Dioceldo Sy suggests out-of-box idea
By Joaquin Henson | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s not a formal proposal, at least not yet but Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy is seriously considering to push the idea of opening the PBA’s doors to competing brands for discussion at the Board...
Sports
Spence, Porter to unify welterweight titles; Winner on collision course with Pacquiao
5 hours ago
Unbeaten Errol Spence and rival world champion Shawn Porter fight Saturday in a welterweight boxing title unification bout...
Sports
Family affair: UP's Kobe Paras 'motivated' by mom at courtside
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
"It's good you know, my mom rarely watches my game so it's just a blessing in disguise so I'm just really happy na I have...
Sports
Adidas reimagines traditional letterman jacket with the VRCT jacket
3 hours ago
The jacket, inspired by athletic tradition, was reinvented with customizable patches.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Motolite, BanKo-Perlas face off in key PVL duel
1 hour ago
Motolite and BanKo-Perlas brace for another tight, fierce duel as they try to fuel their respective semifinal drive in the...
Sports
3 hours ago
PSC releases artist's renders of Rizal Memorial Sports Complex post-renovation
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Expected to be finished in time for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in November, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) uploaded...
Sports
5 hours ago
NBA to test single foul shots in developmental league
5 hours ago
The NBA's developmental G-League will experiment with a new rule this season in which all fouls will be rewarded with only...
Sports
5 hours ago
NBA 2K league adding Shanghai team in 2020
5 hours ago
The NBA 2K League will add a team in Shanghai for the 2020 season, the eSports league's first franchise outside of North...
Sports
14 hours ago
Kings core to play in SEAG
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will wear Barangay Ginebra’s never-say-die badge in the coming Southeast Asian Games as six Gin Kings...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with