Adamson's Chauca offers help to victims in San Marcelino fire

MANILA, Philippines — A point guard is often dishing out dimes on the hardcourt, but Adamson guard Val Chauca gave a different kind of assist on Thursday.

A fire erupted in a residential area near Adamson University past noon on Thursday, and Chauca did not hesitate to assist those who were affected.

The Soaring Falcon cager helped owners of an electronic shop get their valuables out during the fire.

This was the electronics shop I was in helping the owners get their valuables out of...honestly breaks my heart that more couldn’t be done. God bless all who have been affected, sending love & prayers♥? pic.twitter.com/Mo381qVF8c — Valandre (@valandrelaguna) September 26, 2019

He also went to the evacuation rooms inside the University and helped out the students affected by the incident.

Great to meet you all! https://t.co/dfQ0KdzZ6V — Valandre (@valandrelaguna) September 26, 2019

Dormitories of the students were also ravaged by the fire.

Members of the Adamson community praised the cager for his actions.

There were hundreds of heroes out there today doing what I was doing and more. Just glad I could do my part, that’s all???????? https://t.co/EBvn6RmWHh — Valandre (@valandrelaguna) September 26, 2019

Chauca also gave a shoutout to his fellow student-athletes who also came out to help during the incident