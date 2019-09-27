PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Artist's render of the renovated Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Badminton Hall
PSC
PSC releases artist's renders of Rizal Memorial Sports Complex post-renovation
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — After threats of being sold off in 2016, the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) has found new life with ongoing renovations.

Expected to be finished in time for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in November, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) uploaded artist's renders of what the RMSC would look like after the rehabilitation.

Several sports in the biennial event are set to take place in the RMSC, including men's football and tennis.

Built in 1934, the RMSC is undergoing the second major reconstruction of facilities.

The sports complex was rebuilt in 1953 after getting destroyed during World War II.

