Actor Donny Pangilinan (L) sporting the VRCT jacket with the traditional Adidas 'A' patch, basketball player Aljun Mariano (middle) and volleyball player Michele Gumabao (R) with their customizable patches
Adidas
Adidas reimagines traditional letterman jacket with the VRCT jacket
(Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Creating a canvas for self-expression, adidas recently launched the VRCT jacket — a contemporary take on the traditional letterman jacket.

The jacket, inspired by athletic tradition, was reinvented with customizable patches.

Apart from the classic adidas "A" team patch that comes with every jacket purchased, consumers will be able to choose from sets of global and local patches.

Global adidas creators James Harden, Denise Schindler, Mette Towley, Paulo Dybala, Ning Zetao and Stefanos Tsitipas each have their own customizable patch that consumers can pick when they buy the jacket.

Four Philippine-exclusive patches will also be available soon — The Philippine Jeepney, The Eagle Eye, The Island Explorer and The Adidas Runners Manila patch.

Local athletes like Michele Gumabao, Diego Dario, Aljon Mariano, Claire Adorna and Nikki Torres also got to make their own custom patches.

The new Adidas VRCT jacket will set you back Php 4,800 apiece. You can get your own in-store or online at adidas.com.ph/werepresent. — with additional reporting by John Paul Barrientos and Brady Macatangay

