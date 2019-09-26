Bayron rallies, Lascuña wavers

TAINAN, Taiwan – On a course where luck could play a big role to one’s title drive, Jay Bayron got right into the mix with some clutch shots and putts, bucking an early fumble with five birdies to shoot a 68 and trail Taiwanese-American Lein Benjamin by three in the $100,000 Nan Pao TPGA (PGA of Taiwan) Open Thursday.

Tony Lascuña earlier turned a potential closing birdie into a bogey that ruined his bid to better Bayron’s output, but his 69 also proved to be an inspiring start for the Filipino bets, who stayed in early contention in a day of torrid scoring where eagles flew and birdies soared despite the tight Nan Pao layout’s unpredictable, undulating surface.

But while the in-form Lascuña, with a string of runner-up finish on the Philippine Golf Tour the last two months, including a pro-am win here Wednesday, expected to shoot low in hot conditions, Bayron said he was lucky to rebound from a bogey start where he flubbed a three-footer for par on the first hole but birdied the next and Nos. 8, 9, 13 and 15 for joint 10th in this second Philippine Golf Tour Asia event held here this year.

“I didn’t expect to shoot this low. Given a bad start and the tough greens that were so difficult to read, I considered myself just lucky enough to finish with a 68,” said Bayron, who struggled and wound up tied for 27th in the Daan TPGA Open in Taichung last May.

With a four-under card after 17 holes, Lascuna went for a birdie after a solid drive on his closing par-5 544-yard hole on No. 9, using his driver again from 297 yards out. But he didn’t hit it the way he had wanted, the ball fading then finding it later on a plugged lie just before the large pond fronting the green.

He came up short on his third shot, hit it over the green on the next before drilling a five-footer for bogey, one of two blue marks in an otherwise remarkable 36-33 card that dropped him to joint eighth after holding the joint No. 2 spot on the leaderboard with an eight-foot birdie on the par-3 third hole.

“I was really targeting a five- or six-under start and was on target despite missing some birdie chances. But I failed to hit right on my second shot on the ninth,” said Lascuña, who sizzled early in hot conditions with tap-in birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 then bounced back from a missed green mishap on No. 14 with birdies on the next two holes, including another “gimme” on the par-5 16th.

Fil-Am Sean Talmadge finished with six three-putts but still salvaged a 72 for a spot at 47th and nurtured hopes for a spot in the weekend play of the event featuring the leading players on the PGTA and TPGA.

In calm conditions, the 6639-yard tree-lined course played short to the pros’ standards with 14 players gunning down an eagle each, including Benjamin, who scorched the backside with three birdies and an eagle before finishing with flourish of birdies at the front for a seven-under 65 marred by a double-bogey on the 17th on an errant drive that went out of bounds.

He stood a shot ahead of a rallying Lee Cho-Chuan of Taiwan, who also fired an eagle-spiked 66 while Sattaya Supupramai shot a 67 and took the cudgels for the Thais after Wisut Artjanawat, winner of the first Philippine Golf Tour Asia event overseas in Daan TPGA Open in Taichung last May, fumbled with a 75 and in danger of missing the 50-plus ties cut in this fifth leg of the third season of the region’s emerging circuit put up by ICTSI and backed by PLDT Enterprise, Meralco, BDO and PGT Asia official apparel Pin High.

But five Taiwanese also turned in identical five-under cards, including Liu Yu Jui, Hsieh Tung Hung, Chen Tze Chung, Wang Jen Li and Sung Mao Chang, who is seeking redemption for his final round foldup at Daan Open where he blew a six-shot lead in the final round and lost by two to Artjanawat.

But among the early starters, Benjamin, on a break from PGA Tour Series China and China Tour, proved to be the best, bucking a shaky stint on the mound with crisp iron shots and superb putting to put in together a 32-33 card spiked by a chip-in eagle from 10 yards on the par-5 16th and highlighted by a power drive on the 337-yard par-4 No. 4 which landed 36 feet off the cup but muffed the eagle try.

The brawny 28-year-old shotmaker, born in California to Taiwanese parents, missed four fairways but hit all but four greens and made 27 putts

Lascuña actually matched Benjamin’s hot start at the back and pulled within two with another birdie on No. 3 but the former three-time PGT Order of Merit champion bungled four straight birdie chances inside eight feet from No. 4.

“Though I missed so many chances, I’m still satisfied with my putting that complemented my long game and iron play. You have to be precise here to score low on the unpredictable surface,” said Lascuña, who vowed to stay on an attack mode in tomorrow’s (today) second round of the 72-hole championship co-sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and TPGA.