Robert Bolick (R) goes up for a shot during the Gilas Pilipinas vs Italy game in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China
Fiba
Bolick sends cryptic tweet after Gilas snub
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE: Bolick has replied to this story) — New Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone named a 15-man pool for the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.

Surprisingly absent were the names of national team neophytes Robert Bolick and CJ Perez, who were able to become bright spots in the Nationals' campaign in the recently concluded 2019 FIBA World Cup.

While both players were named in the 3x3 pool, Bolick sent a cryptic message after the snub.

"I want to make sure you made a mistake. #ChallengeAccepted," Bolick's tweet read.

Cone had opted to field veterans in his lineup, with six players coming from his Barangay Ginebra team.

The former San Beda Red Lions star averaged 8.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in his World Cup stint with Gilas.

Bolick was quick to deny that the cryptic tweet had anything to do with the national team, rather that it was about the video game Dota.

