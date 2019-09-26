PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Among the 15 cagers in the SEA Games-bound Gilas Pilpinas team, six are from Tim Cone's Barangay Ginebra — Japeth Aguilar, Greg Slaughter, Scottie Thompson, Stanely Pringle, LA Tenorio and Art Dela Cruz.
PBA Images
6 Ginebra Kings form Gilas core for SEAG
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — National team coach Tim Cone has named his 15-man Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the Southeast Asian Games.

Among the 15 cagers, six are playing for Cone's Barangay Ginebra — Japeth Aguilar, Greg Slaughter, Scottie Thompson, Stanely Pringle, LA Tenorio and Art Dela Cruz.

This composition, Cone says, is a matter of adjusting to the short preparation time for the biennial games.

"With limited practice, we don't have a whole lot time to teach," Cone said at a post-PBA board meeting press conference.

"We really tried to narrow it down... because of that short window we have, maybe we should maybe go with a team that I am familiar with — Ginebra," he said.

Cone likens the pool to Norman Black's team in the 90s, where a group largely comprised of San Miguel's core was reinfroced with handpicked talents.

Apart from the six Gin Kings, San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross and Christian Standhardinger were named to the pool.

TnT's Roger Pogoy, Jason Castro and Troy Rosario, and Alaska's Vic Manuel and Phoenix's Matthew Wright are also included.

The Gilas 3x3 pool was also announced with neophytes Robert Bolick and CJ Perez leading the list.

Anthony Semerad, Chris Newsome, Terrence Romeo, Ian Sangalang, Mac Belo, Chris Banchero, Raymond Almazan, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa and Baser Amer complete the 3x3 training pool.

Ronnie Magsanoc will call the shoots for Gilas in the 3x3 cagefest.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS SEA GAMES TIM CONE
